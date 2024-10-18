UPSC announces CBI Public Prosecutor final result, here's list of selected candidates
Candidates who participated in this recruitment process can check the final results on the commission's website, upsc.gov.in.
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Public Prosecutor recruitment examination.
The commission has recommended 48 candidates and published their names along with roll numbers in the result notification.
The combined recruitment test was held on December 17, 2023 and interviews for CBI Public Prosecutor were held on September 19 and 20, this year.
Marks information for both qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the UPSC website after the completion of all recruitments under the combined recruitment examination, or within 30 days, whichever is earlier.
UPSC CBI Public Prosecutor final result 2024: List of selected candidates
ASHWANI VERMA
SUSHRAJ SINGLA
ANKITA
CHANDAN KUMAR SINGH
NITISH GUPTA
GARIMA SINGH
MAHENDER KUMAR
GARIMA TOMER
KUSHDEEP GAUR
GAURAV YADAV
RAM KUMAR SINGH
SONAM
JAYANT MAHALA
AMRITA
DAVINDER PAL SOOD
TANUJA
GAURAV SHUKLA
VIKRAM MISHRA
ADITYA VATS
RAMSWROOP KUMAWAT
SAVITA
SALONI RATHORE
NEELAM AGRAWAL
BHAWNA VIJ
MOHD ZAYED KHAN
SMRITI KUMARI
ANOOP KRISHNA YADAV
ANOOP KUMAR
MANNU MAVI
GYANENDRA PRATAP SINGH
PURAN
PRABHANSHU YADAV
RAJU LAHYAPPA BAMANE
SHARINATH PRASAD
VIJAY KUMAR
SATYAM
VARUN GUPTA
BHAGAT SINGH
RUSHIKESH PRADIP SABLE
RAHUL KUMAR
RANVIJAY SINGH
SAURABH SINGH
ASHWANI KUMAR SOLANKI
HAFEEZ AHMAD LONE
SAVEENA
NARENDRA KUMAR MEΕΝΑ
JAGDISU DEVRAM BHANGARE
NITIN SHARMA
Check the result notice here.
