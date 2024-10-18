UPSC announces CBI Public Prosecutor final result, here's list of selected candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final results of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Public Prosecutor recruitment examination. UPSC announces CBI Public Prosecutor final result(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Candidates who participated in this recruitment process can check the final results on the commission's website, upsc.gov.in.

The commission has recommended 48 candidates and published their names along with roll numbers in the result notification.

The combined recruitment test was held on December 17, 2023 and interviews for CBI Public Prosecutor were held on September 19 and 20, this year.

Marks information for both qualified and non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the UPSC website after the completion of all recruitments under the combined recruitment examination, or within 30 days, whichever is earlier.

UPSC CBI Public Prosecutor final result 2024: List of selected candidates

ASHWANI VERMA

SUSHRAJ SINGLA

ANKITA

CHANDAN KUMAR SINGH

NITISH GUPTA

GARIMA SINGH

MAHENDER KUMAR

GARIMA TOMER

KUSHDEEP GAUR

GAURAV YADAV

RAM KUMAR SINGH

SONAM

JAYANT MAHALA

AMRITA

DAVINDER PAL SOOD

TANUJA

GAURAV SHUKLA

VIKRAM MISHRA

ADITYA VATS

RAMSWROOP KUMAWAT

SAVITA

SALONI RATHORE

NEELAM AGRAWAL

BHAWNA VIJ

MOHD ZAYED KHAN

SMRITI KUMARI

ANOOP KRISHNA YADAV

ANOOP KUMAR

MANNU MAVI

GYANENDRA PRATAP SINGH

PURAN

PRABHANSHU YADAV

RAJU LAHYAPPA BAMANE

SHARINATH PRASAD

VIJAY KUMAR

SATYAM

VARUN GUPTA

BHAGAT SINGH

RUSHIKESH PRADIP SABLE

RAHUL KUMAR

RANVIJAY SINGH

SAURABH SINGH

ASHWANI KUMAR SOLANKI

HAFEEZ AHMAD LONE

SAVEENA

NARENDRA KUMAR MEΕΝΑ

JAGDISU DEVRAM BHANGARE

NITIN SHARMA

Check the result notice here.