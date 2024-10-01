Menu Explore
UPSC releases CAPF reserve list, recommends 46 candidates

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 01, 2024 11:25 AM IST

UPSC CAPF Reserve List: The commission has recommended 46 candidates as per the requisition placed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

UPSC CAPF Reserve List: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a reserve list of the Central Armed Police Forces Assistant Commandants (UPSC CAPF ACs 2023) recruitment examination, recommending 46 candidates as per the requisition placed by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

UPSC CAPF 2023 reserve list released at upsc.gov.in
UPSC CAPF 2023 reserve list released at upsc.gov.in

The UPSC CAPF reserve list can be checked on the commission's website, upsc.gov.in.

Also read: UPSC CSE Main 2024: Civil Services Main Exam concludes, what's next for candidates

Of the 46 recommended candidates, 16 are from the general category, 8 are EWS, 18 are OBC, 2 are SC and 2 are from the ST category. One vacancy has been kept reserved in view of a sub-judice cate in the Delhi High Court, the commission said.

The candidature of ten candidates is provisional. The commission has published their roll numbers in the notification.

The Result of the CAPF ACs 2023 was declared on July 5. A total of 312 candidates were recommended in the order of merit for appointment.

Here's the official notification.

UPSC CAPF 2023 reserve list

  1. NAMAN SINGH
  2. PRAKHAR JOSHI
  3. SHOBHIT PANDEY
  4. RITIK BRAGTA
  5. MANISH KUMAR
  6. KAPASE DNYANESHWAR AVINASH
  7. RAVI SHANKAR S
  8. SHAHEL TRIPATHI
  9. RAVINDER SINGH RANA
  10. AMIT KUMAR
  11. POOJA KOURAV
  12. UTKARSH SINGH
  13. RAHUL CHAUHAN
  14. DHEERAJ SINGH MADNAWAT
  15. HARSH SINGH BHADOURIA
  16. GHADGE SHUBHAM SANJAY
  17. KINEKAR AKSHAY DIWAKARRAO
  18. RAHUL R
  19. AKSHAT JAISWAL
  20. SHAILESH YADAV
  21. PRINCE KUMAR SINGH
  22. DEEPAK PRASAD
  23. ABHINANDAN SINGH YADAV
  24. VEERENDRA SINGH YADAV
  25. TATE NILESH RAMCHANDRA
  26. BASAVARAJ JAWALI
  27. VASANT UTTAM
  28. ASHISH KUMAR VERMA
  29. RASHID NASEEM
  30. RAJESH YADAV
  31. RISHABH KUMAR
  32. HARSH YADAV
  33. ANAND KUMAR
  34. VIBHOR SINGH
  35. SANTOSH KUMAR
  36. ASHWIN OHLYAN
  37. BHUPENDRA CHILWAL
  38. NAVEEN KUMAR
  39. YASH NANDAN SINGH
  40. PRASHANT PANDEY
  41. JYOTIRMAYA
  42. SAJAN
  43. VISHNU KUMAR PANDEY
  44. ADARSH PATHAK
  45. MANISH KUMAR MEENA
  46. VIPUL SATTAVAN

The Ministry of Home Affairs will directly communicate with the selected candidates, the commission said.

