UPSC releases CAPF reserve list, recommends 46 candidates

UPSC CAPF Reserve List: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released a reserve list of the Central Armed Police Forces Assistant Commandants (UPSC CAPF ACs 2023) recruitment examination, recommending 46 candidates as per the requisition placed by the Ministry of Home Affairs. UPSC CAPF 2023 reserve list released at upsc.gov.in

The UPSC CAPF reserve list can be checked on the commission's website, upsc.gov.in.

Of the 46 recommended candidates, 16 are from the general category, 8 are EWS, 18 are OBC, 2 are SC and 2 are from the ST category. One vacancy has been kept reserved in view of a sub-judice cate in the Delhi High Court, the commission said.

The candidature of ten candidates is provisional. The commission has published their roll numbers in the notification.

The Result of the CAPF ACs 2023 was declared on July 5. A total of 312 candidates were recommended in the order of merit for appointment.

UPSC CAPF 2023 reserve list

NAMAN SINGH PRAKHAR JOSHI SHOBHIT PANDEY RITIK BRAGTA MANISH KUMAR KAPASE DNYANESHWAR AVINASH RAVI SHANKAR S SHAHEL TRIPATHI RAVINDER SINGH RANA AMIT KUMAR POOJA KOURAV UTKARSH SINGH RAHUL CHAUHAN DHEERAJ SINGH MADNAWAT HARSH SINGH BHADOURIA GHADGE SHUBHAM SANJAY KINEKAR AKSHAY DIWAKARRAO RAHUL R AKSHAT JAISWAL SHAILESH YADAV PRINCE KUMAR SINGH DEEPAK PRASAD ABHINANDAN SINGH YADAV VEERENDRA SINGH YADAV TATE NILESH RAMCHANDRA BASAVARAJ JAWALI VASANT UTTAM ASHISH KUMAR VERMA RASHID NASEEM RAJESH YADAV RISHABH KUMAR HARSH YADAV ANAND KUMAR VIBHOR SINGH SANTOSH KUMAR ASHWIN OHLYAN BHUPENDRA CHILWAL NAVEEN KUMAR YASH NANDAN SINGH PRASHANT PANDEY JYOTIRMAYA SAJAN VISHNU KUMAR PANDEY ADARSH PATHAK MANISH KUMAR MEENA VIPUL SATTAVAN

The Ministry of Home Affairs will directly communicate with the selected candidates, the commission said.