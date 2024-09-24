UPSC CAPF Results 2024 released at upsc.gov.in, direct link and important details here

The Union Public Service Commission, UPSC, published the results of the Central Armed Police Forces (Assistant Commandant) written Exam 2024 on Tuesday, September 24, 2024. Candidates who appeared in the examination can check their results on the official website of the commission at upsc.gov.in. UPSC CAPF Results 2024 have been declared at upsc.gov.in, The direct link to check is given below.

It may be mentioned here that the UPSC has released the results in PDF format.

Qualifying candidates will now appear for the Physical Standards Test/ Physical Efficiency Tests and Medical Standards Tests.

Also read: ICAI CA November 2024 Exam: Final course exam rescheduled, check revised dates at icai.org

As per the UPSC, candidates who have qualified for the written examination have to get themselves registered on the official website of the commission before filling up the Detailed Application Form (DAF) online, along with uploading the scanned copies of relevant certificates/documents in support of their eligibility, claim of reservation, etc.

The DAF will be made available by the UPSC in due course, the notification stated.

Furthermore, the commission stated that the candidature of qualifying candidates is provisional and is subject to their being found eligible in all respects.

Also read: JNVST 2025: NVS Class 6 registration date extended again, apply at navodaya.gov.in

Candidates must produce the original certificates in support of their claims pertaining to age, educational qualifications, community, etc. at the time of the Personality Test.

The UPSC, in this regard, has advised candidates to keep the prescribed certificates ready and check beforehand the requirement of certificates in accordance with the important instructions available on the website of the Commission before appearing in the Personality Test.

Besides, candidates who have not qualified will be able to download their marksheets from the Commission’s website after the publication of the final result, that is after conducting the Personality Test. The marksheets will remain available on the website for 30 days, and candidates will be able to access the marks-sheet by entering their Roll Numbers and date of birth.

Also read: Creating standout college applications: How service-based leadership programs offer a competitive edge

The UPSC stated, “The printed/hard copies of the marks-sheet would, however, be issued by UPSC to candidates based on specific request accompanied by a self-addressed stamped envelope. Candidates desirous of obtaining printed/hard copies of the marks sheets should make the request within thirty days of the display of the marks on the Commission’s website, beyond which such requests would not be entertained.”

Notably, the UPSC CAPF Exam 2024 was conducted on August 4, 2024.

UPSC CAPF Results 2024: Here’s how to download

Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the results:

Visit the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in.

Go to the ‘What’s New’ section available on the home page.

Click on the link titled, ‘Written Result: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2024’.

Click on the result PDF in the next window.

The UPSC CAPF Result 2024 PDF file will open in a new window.

Download the PDF file and keep a printout of the same for future reference.

For more related information, candidates are advised to visit the official website.