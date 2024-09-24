JNVST 2025: NVS Class 6 registration date extended again, apply at navodaya.gov.in

Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti, NVS, has again extended the JNVST 2025 Class 6 entrance test registration date to October 7, 2024. Parents and guardians who want to apply for the Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2025 can find the direct link on the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in. The direct link can also be checked at cbseitms.rcil.gov.in. JNVST 2025: NVS Class 6 registration date extended again, direct link here

The official notice reads, “Online Registration for Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Selection Test 2025 for admission to class VI session 2025-26 is in progress. The last date of submission of online application is further extended upto 07.10.2024 due to administrative reasons.The candidates may apply free of cost by visiting the NVS website https://navodaya.gov.in/ or https://cbseitms.rcil.gov.in/nvs/.”

Once the registration process closes, the correction window will open on the official website.

As per the official notice, the correction window for making modifications in online application forms by registered candidates in the fields gender, category (general/ OBC/ SC/ ST), area (rural/ urban), disability and medium of examination will remain open for two days after the last date of submission of online applications.

JNVST 2025: How to apply

To apply for JNVST Class 6 admission, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of NVS at navodaya.gov.in

Click on JNVST Class 6 Admission 2025 registration link available on the home page

Enter the registration details and click on submit

Once done, login to the account

Fill the application form and make the payment of the application fee

Click on submit and download the page

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

JNV Selection Test for admission to Class-VI in JNVs for the academic session 2025-26 will be held in two phases- first exam will be held on April 12, 2025 and second exam will be held on January 18, 2025.