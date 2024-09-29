UPSC CSE Main 2024: Civil Services Main Exam concludes, what's next for candidates

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services (Main) Examination 2024 has concluded today, September 29, 2024. The last exam was conducted today in two shifts, the morning shift from 9 am to 12 noon and the afternoon shift from 2.30 pm to 5.30 pm. Candidates will be interviewed by a Board who will have before them a record of the candidate’s career. The candidate will be asked questions on matters of general interest. (HT file)

Candidates who cleared the preliminary examination were eligible to appear for the mains examination that commenced on September 20, 2024, and lasted until September 29, 2024.

What's next?

Based on the results and the minimum qualifying marks of the Civil Services (Main) Examination, candidates will be shortlisted and the commission will put up the list of candidates eligible to appear for the Interview/Personality Test.

Candidates will be interviewed by a Board who will have before them a record of the candidate’s career. The candidate will be asked questions on matters of general interest.

“ The object of the Interview/Personality Test is to assess the personal suitability of the candidate for a career in public service by a Board of competent and unbiased observers. The Interview/Personality Test is intended to judge the mental calibre of a candidate. In broad terms, this is really an assessment of not only intellectual qualities but also social traits and interest in current affairs. Some of the qualities to be judged are mental alertness, critical powers of assimilation, clear and logical exposition, balance of judgement, variety and depth of interest, the ability for social cohesion and leadership, and intellectual and moral integrity,” mentioned the official notification by the commission.

The Interview/Personality Test as per the commission is not intended to be a test either of the specialised or general knowledge of the candidates which has been already tested through their written papers.

“ Candidates are expected to have taken an intelligent interest not only in their special subjects of academic study but also in the events which are happening around them both within and outside their own State or Country as well as in modern currents of thought and in new discoveries which should rouse the curiosity of well-educated youth, ” mentioned the official notification.

