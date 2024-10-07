'UPSC ke liye prepare kar raha hai': Bizarre Garba video shows man reading book while dancing

As Navratri fever grips the country, dance enthusiasts are flocking to Garba events to groove to the tunes of the festival season. Social media users have shared videos of them swaying to garba beats but one video showing a man performing garba while reading a book has gone viral on social media. In the video, posted by X user Ankita, a young man dressed in a brown kurta and jeans can be seen matching the dance steps of the garba circle while holding a book in his hands. (X/memeswalimulagi)

His friends are seen smiling while several others stop dancing to stare at him but the man continues his dance without missing a step.

"Padhne wale bacche kahi bhi padh lete hai' just got real," read the video's caption.

X user Satish Panchal said he was the man in the video but did not offer a reason for why he chose to read a book while dancing.

The 15-second clip has gone viral on social media, raking up nearly 4 lakh views with most users amused by the young man's bizarre yet unique dance.

Take a look at the viral video here:

‘Born to be dancer, forced to be student’

While some criticised the man for his "dangerous stunt", most were delighted by his antics.

Many users even attempted to guess what competitive exam the man was preparing for that required him to study even as he danced.

"UPSC ke liye prepare kar raha hai (He is preparing for UPSC)", read one comment while another said, "CA student nazar aa raha hai november attempt ki tyari chal rahi (He seems to be a CA student. Must be preparing for his November examination)"

Other users used the video as a meme template and offered hilarious captions to go along with the clip.

"When you promise your parents that you are going to your friend’s place for group study," read one comment.

"When you born to be a dancer but force to be a student," said another user.

"When your relatives are also there in the event," read a third comment.

One user referred to a video showing a group of people performing garba while dressed as the titular character of the horror movie "The Nun". "Nun wala dekha, ab yahi dekhna baki tha (I have already seen the Nun video and now this)", they wrote.