General Knowledge Quiz: Learn to manage your time to excel in exams

Students preparing for competitive exams like UPSC CSE, SSC, Bank exams, etc have quite often heard how they need to learn the art of time management to study effectively and even use it while appearing for exams. Time management can help students immensely as they can prioritise what is important that will help them score well.

Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.

I. Periyar National Park is located in which state?

a) Andhra Pradesh

b) Tamil Nadu

c) Kerala

II. The World Development Report (WDR) is an annual report that is published by?

a) United Nations

b) World Bank

c) UNESCO

III. Who is the current Secretary-General of the United Nations?

a) Ban Ki-moon

b) Kofi Annan

c) António Guterres

IV. India's first supercapacitor manufacturing facility was inaugurated in?

a) Kannur

b) Kanpur

c) Kohima

V. Which Indian cricketer was announced as the successor to the Jamnagar royal throne?

a) Ajay Jadeja

b) Virat Kohli

c) Ravindra Jadeja

VI. The Bodo are the largest ethnolinguistic group belonging to which Indian state?

a) Assam

b) Uttarakhand

c) Bihar

VII. Who is the founder of SpaceX?

a) Elon Musk

b) Jeff Bezos

c) Bill Gates

VIII. World Anaesthesia Day is celebrated on?

a) December 16

b) January 16

c) October 16

Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.

Here are the answers for the previous quiz:

I. PM Internship Scheme

II. New Delhi

III. Uttarakhand

IV. October 10

V. Tunisia

VI. Amazon

VII. Nilgiri Tahr