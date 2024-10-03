General Knowledge Quiz: Devise smart strategy to crack tricky questions in exams

Students appearing for competitive exams need to aim to stay ahead in the race to be able to score better and achieve their goals. Questions on general knowledge can be tough but with a proper strategy, students can crack it easily. Students appearing for competitive exams need to aim to stay ahead in the race to be able to score better and achieve their goals. (File photo)

Reading newspapers and going through various news websites for an overall awareness of the latest developments can help candidates in attempting questions related to general knowledge in competitive exams.

Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.

I. Which country is the martial art form Wushu originally from?

a) China

b) India

c) Srilanka

II. Which of the following countries is part of the BRICS organisation?

a) Russia

b) USA

c) Cambodia

III. Cyclone Asna affected which of the following regions?

a) Kutch coast

b) Tamil Nadu

c) Assam

IV. FBI stands for Federal Bureau of Investigation. “Federal” refers to the national government of the ___________________?

a) China

b) UAE

c) United States

V. The ________________ is the state animal of Rajasthan. Choose the correct option.

a) Chinkara

b) Lion

c) Camel

VI. Where is the headquarters of the United Nations located?

a) New York

b) Washington

c) Canada

VII. Where is the headquarters of the World Trade Organisation located?

a) France

b) Italy

c) Geneva

VIII. Where is the headquarters of the International Labour Organization located?

a) Geneva

b) Washington

c) California

Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.

Here are the answers for the previous quiz:

I. Narendra Modi

II. 1950

III. 13th

IV. President

V. Ram Chandra Paudel

VI. Shaktikanta Das

VII. Tiger

VIII. Peacock

