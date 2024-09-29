General Knowledge Quiz: Stay updated and informed to be ahead in the race
I. Who is the Chairman of NITI Aayog?
a) Narendra Modi
b) Nirmala Sitharaman
c) Amit Shah
II. In which year was the Planning Commission constituted in India?
a) 1998
b) 1995
c) 1950
III. Pranab Mukherjee assumed office as the __________ President of India.
a) 10th
b) 13th
c) 11th
IV. The ___________ is the nominal head of the executive, the first citizen of the country, as well as the commander-in-chief of the Indian Armed Forces.
a) Prime Minister
b) President
c) Defence Minister
V. Who is the President of Nepal?
a) Ram Chandra Paudel
b) Mohammed Shahabuddin
c) KP Sharma Oli
VI. Who is the current governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)?
a) Raghuram Rajan
b) Nirmala Sitharaman
c) Shaktikanta Das
VII. Which among the following is the National Animal of India?
a) Tiger
b) Elephant
c) Lion
VIII. Which among the following is the National Bird of India?
a) Toucans
b) Blue Jay
c) Peacock
Here are the answers for the previous quiz:
I. Richter scale
II. Swamp Deer
III. Laapataa Ladies
IV. Bengaluru
V. Silk
VI. Astronomy
VII. Bankimchandra Chatterji
VIII. India
