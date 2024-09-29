Menu Explore
General Knowledge Quiz: Stay updated and informed to be ahead in the race

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob
Sep 29, 2024 08:42 PM IST

Try to solve the questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them and be prepared for exams.

By reading newspapers and going through various news websites for an overall awareness of the latest developments, candidates can be confident of attempting questions related to general knowledge in competitive exams like UPSC CSE, SSC, Bank Exams, etc.

By reading newspapers and going through various news websites, candidates can be confident of attempting questions related to general knowledge in competitive exams. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)
By reading newspapers and going through various news websites, candidates can be confident of attempting questions related to general knowledge in competitive exams. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.

I. Who is the Chairman of NITI Aayog?

a) Narendra Modi

b) Nirmala Sitharaman

c) Amit Shah

II. In which year was the Planning Commission constituted in India?

a) 1998

b) 1995

c) 1950

III. Pranab Mukherjee assumed office as the __________ President of India.

a) 10th

b) 13th

c) 11th

IV. The ___________ is the nominal head of the executive, the first citizen of the country, as well as the commander-in-chief of the Indian Armed Forces.

a) Prime Minister

b) President

c) Defence Minister

V. Who is the President of Nepal?

a) Ram Chandra Paudel

b) Mohammed Shahabuddin

c) KP Sharma Oli

VI. Who is the current governor of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI)?

a) Raghuram Rajan

b) Nirmala Sitharaman

c) Shaktikanta Das

VII. Which among the following is the National Animal of India?

a) Tiger

b) Elephant

c) Lion

VIII. Which among the following is the National Bird of India?

a) Toucans

b) Blue Jay

c) Peacock

Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.

Here are the answers for the previous quiz:

I. Richter scale

II. Swamp Deer

III. Laapataa Ladies

IV. Bengaluru

V. Silk

VI. Astronomy

VII. Bankimchandra Chatterji

VIII. India

