General Knowledge Quiz: Polish your skills to score well in competitive exams

I. Earthquakes are measured by?

a) Richter scale

b) Barometer

c) Thermometer

II. What is the state animal of Madhya Pradesh?

a) Bengal Tiger

b) Swamp Deer

c) Elephant

III. ______________ was selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards. Name the movie.

a) The Elephant Whisperers

b) All we imagine as light

c) Laapataa Ladies

IV. The headquarters of ISRO is located in?

a) Thiruvananthapuram

b) Bengaluru

c) Sriharikota

V. Sericulture is the process of making?

a) Cotton

b) Jute

c) Silk

VI. The study of Heavenly bodies is Known as _________?

a) Astronomy

b) Astronautics

c) Astrology

VII. Who composed the Indian National Song ‘Vande Mataram’?

a) Bankimchandra Chatterji

b) Rabindranath Tagore

c) Sarojini Naidu

VIII. Who won the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup?

a) Australia

b) India

c) England

Here are the answers for the previous quiz:

I. Amritsar

II. Kochi

III. May 3

IV. 1757

V. Mumbai

VI. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

VII. Hydrochloric acid

VIII. Nerve Cell

