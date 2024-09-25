Menu Explore
General Knowledge Quiz: Polish your skills to score well in competitive exams

ByHT Education Desk | Edited by Tisha Jacob, New Delhi
Sep 25, 2024 06:13 PM IST

Try to solve the following GK questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.

By cultivating a habit of reading newspapers and going through various news websites for an overall awareness of the latest developments, candidates preparing for competitive exams like UPSC CSE, SSC, Bank Exams, etc can make sure they stay updated.

By cultivating a habit of reading newspapers and going through various news websites for an overall awareness of the latest developments, candidates can make sure they stay updated.(File photo)
By cultivating a habit of reading newspapers and going through various news websites for an overall awareness of the latest developments, candidates can make sure they stay updated.(File photo)

Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.

I. Earthquakes are measured by?

a) Richter scale

b) Barometer

c) Thermometer

II. What is the state animal of Madhya Pradesh?

a) Bengal Tiger

b) Swamp Deer

c) Elephant

III. ______________ was selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards. Name the movie.

a) The Elephant Whisperers

b) All we imagine as light

c) Laapataa Ladies

IV. The headquarters of ISRO is located in?

a) Thiruvananthapuram

b) Bengaluru

c) Sriharikota

V. Sericulture is the process of making?

a) Cotton

b) Jute

c) Silk

VI. The study of Heavenly bodies is Known as _________?

a) Astronomy

b) Astronautics

c) Astrology

VII. Who composed the Indian National Song ‘Vande Mataram’?

a) Bankimchandra Chatterji

b) Rabindranath Tagore

c) Sarojini Naidu

VIII. Who won the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup?

a) Australia

b) India

c) England

Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.

Here are the answers for the previous quiz:

I. Amritsar

II. Kochi

III. May 3

IV. 1757

V. Mumbai

VI. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

VII. Hydrochloric acid

VIII. Nerve Cell

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
