General Knowledge Quiz: Polish your skills to score well in competitive exams
Try to solve the following GK questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.
By cultivating a habit of reading newspapers and going through various news websites for an overall awareness of the latest developments, candidates preparing for competitive exams like UPSC CSE, SSC, Bank Exams, etc can make sure they stay updated.
I. Earthquakes are measured by?
a) Richter scale
b) Barometer
c) Thermometer
II. What is the state animal of Madhya Pradesh?
a) Bengal Tiger
b) Swamp Deer
c) Elephant
III. ______________ was selected as India’s official entry for the Best International Feature Film category at the 97th Academy Awards. Name the movie.
a) The Elephant Whisperers
b) All we imagine as light
c) Laapataa Ladies
IV. The headquarters of ISRO is located in?
a) Thiruvananthapuram
b) Bengaluru
c) Sriharikota
V. Sericulture is the process of making?
a) Cotton
b) Jute
c) Silk
VI. The study of Heavenly bodies is Known as _________?
a) Astronomy
b) Astronautics
c) Astrology
VII. Who composed the Indian National Song ‘Vande Mataram’?
a) Bankimchandra Chatterji
b) Rabindranath Tagore
c) Sarojini Naidu
VIII. Who won the 2024 ICC Men's T20 World Cup?
a) Australia
b) India
c) England
Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.
Here are the answers for the previous quiz:
I. Amritsar
II. Kochi
III. May 3
IV. 1757
V. Mumbai
VI. Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder
VII. Hydrochloric acid
VIII. Nerve Cell
