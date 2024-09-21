General Knowledge Quiz: Stay updated to crack competitive exams

Students preparing for competitive exams like UPSC CSE, SSC, Bank exams, etc need to be updated about the past as well as the latest happenings. It might look tedious and a herculean task to prepare for competitive exams, especially the general knowledge sections. By cultivating a habit of reading newspapers and going through various news websites for an overall awareness of the latest developments, candidates can make sure they stay updated. (PTI Photo)

By cultivating a habit of reading newspapers and going through various news websites for an overall awareness of the latest developments, candidates can make sure they stay updated.

Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.

I. Where is the Golden Temple located?

a) Hyderabad

b) Amritsar

c) Ahmedabad

II. Which city is known as the ‘Queen of Arabian Sea’?

a) Goa

b) Mumbai

c) Kochi

III. World Press Freedom Day is celebrated on?

a) December 15

b) May 3

c) July 11

IV. The Battle of Plassey was fought in?

a) 1757

b) 1947

c) 1857

Also Read: General Knowledge Quiz: Preparing for exams? solve these questions to stay ahead

V. Dalal Street is located in which city?

a) Mumbai

b) Delhi

c) Hyderabad

VI. What is the full form of ADHD?

a) Attention deficit hypersensitivity disorder

b) Attention deficit hypoactivity disorder

c) Attention deficit hyperactivity disorder

VII. Gastric acid is made of ________?

a) Hydrochloric acid

b) Sulphuric acid

c) Hydrophosporic acid

VIII. Which is the longest cell in the human body?

a) Nerve Cell

b) Blood Cell

c) Stem cell

Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.

Here are the answers for the previous quiz:

I. Payal Kapadia

II. 1992

III. leukocytes

IV. Atishi

V. Mycology

VI. Pancreas

VII. Argentina

VIII. Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

Also Read: General Knowledge Quiz: Stay updated to pass exams with flying colours