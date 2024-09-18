General Knowledge Quiz: Stay updated to pass exams with flying colours

Exam preparation does make students nervous and it gets worse when its time to appear for the exams. It might look tedious and a herculean task to prepare for competitive exams especially the general knowledge sections. Cultivating a habit of reading newspaper can help in staying updated. (Bachchan Kumar/Hindustan Times/For representation only)

Wide range of questions could be asked under the general knowledge section and it might not be possible for students to be aware of everything that happens around them. Cultivating a habit of reading newspaper can help in staying updated.

Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.

I. The movie ‘All We Imagine As Light’ is written and directed by?

a) Payal Kapadia

b) Priyadarshan

c) Anurag Kashyap

II. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) was constituted as a statutory body in?

a) 1992

b) 1988

c) 1950

III. White Blood Cells are also known as?

a) Thrombocytes

b) leukocytes

c) Basophils

IV. Who is the new CM of Delhi?

a) Raghav Chadha

b) Arvind Kejriwal

c) Atishi

V. The study of fungi is called?

a) Morphology

b) Microbiology

c) Mycology

VI. Which organ produces insulin?

a) Pancreas

b) Liver

c) Kidney

VII. ____________________ won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, beating France?

a) Brazil

b) Germany

c) Argentina

VIII. Who is the Minister Of Youth Affairs and Sports?

a) Rajnath Singh

b) Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya

c) Chirag Paswan

Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.

Here are the answers for the previous quiz:

I. October 2

II. Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair

III. Mitochondria

IV. Mohiniyattam

V. Avani Lekhara

VI. Hyderabad

VII. Karnataka

VIII. Jinka

