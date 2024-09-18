General Knowledge Quiz: Stay updated to pass exams with flying colours
It might look tedious and a herculean task to prepare for competitive exams especially the general knowledge sections.
Wide range of questions could be asked under the general knowledge section and it might not be possible for students to be aware of everything that happens around them. Cultivating a habit of reading newspaper can help in staying updated.
Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.
I. The movie ‘All We Imagine As Light’ is written and directed by?
a) Payal Kapadia
b) Priyadarshan
c) Anurag Kashyap
II. The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) was constituted as a statutory body in?
a) 1992
b) 1988
c) 1950
III. White Blood Cells are also known as?
a) Thrombocytes
b) leukocytes
c) Basophils
IV. Who is the new CM of Delhi?
a) Raghav Chadha
b) Arvind Kejriwal
c) Atishi
V. The study of fungi is called?
a) Morphology
b) Microbiology
c) Mycology
VI. Which organ produces insulin?
a) Pancreas
b) Liver
c) Kidney
VII. ____________________ won the 2022 FIFA World Cup, beating France?
a) Brazil
b) Germany
c) Argentina
VIII. Who is the Minister Of Youth Affairs and Sports?
a) Rajnath Singh
b) Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya
c) Chirag Paswan
Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.
Here are the answers for the previous quiz:
I. October 2
II. Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair
III. Mitochondria
IV. Mohiniyattam
V. Avani Lekhara
VI. Hyderabad
VII. Karnataka
VIII. Jinka
