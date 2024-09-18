UK’s 2024 visa changes: How will they impact international students?

The United Kingdom has long been a top choice for international students, renowned for its prestigious universities and a multicultural atmosphere that appeals to learners worldwide. Its educational institutions frequently rank among the best globally, and the vibrant cultural scene offers ample opportunities for international students to enrich their experience, practice English, and expand their horizons. In 2023 alone, over 679,970 students from around the world embarked on their academic journeys in the UK. These changes impact not only the visa application process but also considerations such as dependants, post-graduation work opportunities, and financial requirements.(Representational Photo)

However, the landscape of studying in the UK has shifted, particularly in 2024, with new visa regulations that have reshaped the experience for international students. These changes impact not only the visa application process but also considerations such as dependants, post-graduation work opportunities, and financial requirements.

Changes in Visa and Financial Requirements

This year UK has brought several changes in the visa requirements. Previously, international students pursuing both postgraduate and research degrees had the option to bring family members, such as spouses and children. However, under the new rules, only postgraduate research students—such as PhD candidates—are permitted to bring dependents. Those enrolled in other types of courses, including taught postgraduate programs, no longer have this option.

Further financial changes are set to take effect soon. From January 2025, the monthly maintenance funds requirement for international students will increase. Those studying in London will need to demonstrate access to £1483 per month, while students outside of London will need £1136. This represents a notable increase from the current requirement of £1334 for London and £1023 for outside London, which has remained unchanged since 2020.

University of Leeds’ scholarships for Indian students & its uncommon programs

Changes to the Graduate Visa

Another change involves the ability to switch from a student visa to a Graduate visa, which allows students to stay in the UK for up to two years after completing their studies (three years for PhD holders). Before the new regulations, students could change their immigration status to a Graduate visa upon completion of their course without needing to finish their original study program. This is no longer the case. Now, students must fully complete their course before they are eligible for a Graduate visa.

What Happens After You Graduate?

For students planning to stay in the UK post-graduation, it’s crucial to understand the new rules governing the expiration of student visas. The expiration date of a student visa typically depends on the length of the enrolled course. Students must either renew their visa or apply for a new one before it expires, as there is no 'grace period' for those on a student visa. Should a student visa expire without renewal or transition to another visa type, the student is required to leave the UK immediately.

The Graduate visa provides an opportunity to remain in the UK for two additional years post-study. For PhD or doctoral students, this period extends to three years. Importantly, students must be physically present in the UK when applying for a Graduate visa, and applications must be submitted before the expiration of the current student visa.

What About Dependant Visa Holders?

For students who brought family members with them prior to January 2024, dependants are still allowed to extend their visas as long as the student’s visa remains valid. This rule applies to families already residing in the UK before the changes took effect, providing continuity for those already present.

In cases where dependants wish to stay in the UK independently, they can explore the option of switching to a Work visa. If they meet the criteria for a Skilled Worker visa, for instance, they may apply to remain in the UK based on their employment rather than their student’s visa status. However, this option is not available to all dependants, particularly parents of students, who are not permitted to switch to Skilled Worker visas.

The Implications of Switching to a Post-Study Work Visa

Many international students plan to extend their stay in the UK through the Post-Study Work (PSW) visa, commonly known as the Graduate visa. The good news for those seeking this option is that dependants who have already been living in the UK with the student can apply for a dependant visa to stay in the UK after the student switches to a PSW visa. This means families that have moved to the UK together will still have the chance to remain together once the student transitions from study to work.

However, as mentioned, these arrangements are only available to those whose families were already living with them in the UK while they were students. Those arriving after January 2024 under the new regulations will not have this option available, which may impact the decision of students who are looking to balance study with family life.

Navigating Your Study Abroad Journey

The new visa changes have brought new challenges and considerations for international students, but they also underscore the importance of planning and preparation. Prospective students need to be aware of the updated regulations, from financial requirements to dependant visa restrictions, to ensure a smooth transition to studying and living in the UK.

For those considering the UK for higher education, the country still offers world-class opportunities and experiences, but understanding the new visa landscape is essential to making informed decisions. By staying up-to-date with these changes and planning ahead, students can still make the most of their time in the UK, both academically and personally.

(Author Gaurav Batra is Founder, Infinite Group. Views expressed are personal.)