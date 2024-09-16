Studying abroad: Key insights on visa, financing, post-study work, and housing for Indian students

More and more Indian students are going abroad to enhance their educational experience and career prospects. The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Australia are among the most popular destinations for Indian students. Emerging study destinations like Ireland and New Zealand are also becoming important. However, students must plan early and carefully consider several factors to secure admission to a good institution and ensure their safety and comfort abroad. Students must plan early and carefully consider several factors to secure admission to a good institution and ensure their safety and comfort abroad.(Shutterstock.com)

In an email interview with HT Digital, Piyush Kumar, Regional Director—South Asia and Mauritius at IDP Education, shares key insights for Indian students, covering recent visa policies, financing options, post-study work opportunities, and strategies to overcome challenges like housing and visa rejections.

Which are the top countries for Indian students when they look at studying abroad?

Indians are increasingly considering overseas education as an important step to gain a global perspective, enhance their education, and improve their career prospects. Studying abroad not only offers access to world-class education but also provides opportunities to develop cross-cultural communication skills, build global networks, and gain valuable international experience.

Indians have traditionally favoured English-speaking countries due to the ease of communication and the alignment of educational systems. Additionally, countries that offer welcoming attitudes towards international students, particularly through work permits and stay-back options, have become even more attractive.

The United States, the United Kingdom, Canada and Australia are among the top choices for Indian students. According to the recent data shared by the government in Rajya Sabha, in the current year, of the 1,33,5878 Indian students, 4,27000 were studying in Canada, 3,37,630 in the US, 1,85,000 in the UK and 1,22,202 in Australia.

There is also a rise in interest in Ireland and New Zealand as attractive study-abroad options for Indians. Though countries such as Italy, Germany, and France are gaining popularity among Indian students, the numbers are too low compared to the English-language countries.

All these six English-speaking countries (Australia, Canada, the US, the UK, New Zealand and Ireland) not only provide quality education but also foster an environment where Indian students can thrive academically, culturally, and professionally.

Given the recent visa cap announcements by countries like Australia and Canada, how should students plan their study abroad journey?

Both countries have always been traditionally welcoming towards international students. Genuine students who want to go there to study in either of these countries need not worry.

In Australia, the visa cap primarily impacts universities with a high proportion of international students. The goal is to better balance the number of domestic and international students and address issues such as overcrowding and resource allocation, including housing. In Canada, despite the visa cap, it is crucial to note that Indian students remain a significant cohort, representing a substantial portion of the international student market. The cap is till 2025 and is undertaken to ensure international students get the best infrastructural support, such as housing and healthcare.

Students who plan to study in Australia or Canada should start their application process early to secure their preferred institute. Students should also apply to multiple institutions to maximise their chances of acceptance. Additionally, staying informed about the latest visa policies can help them navigate the process more effectively. Consulting with education advisors and exploring various pathways can also help students make well-informed decisions. By maintaining a proactive approach and focusing on their academic and career goals, students can successfully plan their study abroad journey despite the recent changes.

How can Indian students finance their foreign education? Especially those from weak economic backgrounds?

Financing overseas education has now become hassle-free for everyone. One of the major reasons is due to easy availability of bank loans and various funding opportunities.

Scholarships and Grants: A wealth of scholarships and grants are available to Indian students. These financial aids are designed to recognise talent and determination, offering support based on merit, destination, student-specific, need, or field of study. Many universities, governments, and private organisations are eager to support students who show promise, providing the means to cover tuition, living expenses and at times travel and visa expense as well. These scholarships are provided by trusts, universities, and governments of destination countries. For example, the UK government offers scholarships like Commonwealth and Chevening. Australia offers the Australian Government Research and Training Program (AGRTP) and the Australia Awards Scholarship.

Education Loans: Indian banks and financial institutions are increasingly supportive of students aspiring to study abroad. Education loans are tailored to cover a broad range of expenses, including tuition, accommodation, and travel. With flexible repayment options, these loans are designed to be manageable, allowing students to focus on their studies while planning for the future. In order to provide a one-stop solution, IDP has partnered with some of the most trusted financial institutions in India to offer students education loans at the best rates possible.

Government Schemes: The Indian government is committed to ensuring that higher education is accessible to all. Therefore, the government has introduced several scholarship schemes. Programmes like Fulbright-Nehru Master’s Fellowships and Fulbright-Kalam Climate Fellowship can cover expenses such as living costs, tuition fees, health and visa fees, and are accessible to students from all backgrounds.

Part-time Work Opportunities: Many countries offer international students the chance to work part-time during their studies. This not only helps cover living costs but also provides valuable work experience. Students can gain independence and develop new skills, all while reducing their financial issues. For instance: In the UK, international students have the opportunity to work part-time, with an allowance of up to 20 hours per week during term time and 40 hours during holidays.

International students in Canada are permitted to work part-time for up to 24 hours per week, starting from Fall 2024, during their studies in-campus and off-campus. These opportunities not only help them manage living expenses but also offers valuable work experience. Working part-time allows students to gain independence, develop new skills, and alleviate their financial commitment.

What are the post-study work opportunities available to Indian students in different countries?

Indian students seeking to gain international work experience and explore career opportunities abroad have a variety of options available. Post-study work visas offer a valuable pathway for students to transition from academic life to professional careers in different countries. Here's a brief overview of the post-study work opportunities available in these popular destinations:

United States: Optional Practical Training (OPT) is a programme that allows international students on F-1 visas to gain practical work experience in the US after completing their academic studies. Most F-1 visa holders are eligible for up to 12 months of OPT, while students in STEM fields may be eligible for an additional 24 months (a total of 36 months). To be eligible for OPT, students must have completed a full-time academic programme at a U.S. institution.

United Kingdom: The UK Graduate visa offers international students a valuable opportunity to gain work experience after completing their studies. A Graduate visa gives you permission to stay in the UK (to work, or look for work) for at least 2 years after successfully completing a course in the UK. If you have a PhD or other doctoral qualification, it will last for 3 years. To be eligible, applicants must have successfully completed a full-time degree or postgraduate course at a UK higher education institution.

Australia: Under the AIETCA (Australia-India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement), Indian students can stay longer in Australia as compared to any other nationalities. All graduates with a bachelor’s degree, including honours, can extend their post-study work rights by up to 2 years, while those with a master’s degree—whether by coursework or research—can extend theirs by up to 3 years. Doctoral degree holders are eligible for up to 4 years of post-study work rights. Additionally, students studying in regional Australian locations can benefit from an extra 1 to 2 years of work rights, offering them even greater opportunities to gain valuable international experience.

Canada: Canada-The Post-Graduation Work Permit (PGWP) in Canada allows international students to obtain a work permit upto three years after completing a master’s degree. To be eligible for a PGWP, students must graduate from a designated learning institution and meet specific program-length requirements. For programs of less than two years, students the duration of the work permit granted typically matches the length of the study program.

Ireland: Ireland's Graduate visa allows graduates to stay and work in the country for up to two years. To be eligible, applicants must have successfully completed a full-time degree or postgraduate course at an Irish higher education institution.

New Zealand: New Zealand's Post-Study Work visa allows graduates to stay and work in the country for up to three years. To be eligible, applicants must have successfully completed a full-time degree or postgraduate course at a New Zealand higher education institution.

What are the top reasons for student visa applications to be rejected? How can genuine students avoid these?

Securing a student visa is crucial for studying abroad, but applications can be rejected for several reasons. It is advisable to consult an expert counsellor who can guide a student properly. One common issue is incomplete or inaccurate documentation, where missing forms or discrepancies in personal information lead to denial. To avoid this, students should ensure all documents are complete, accurate, and consistent.

Insufficient financial proof is another major reason for rejection. Providing clear and detailed financial statements is essential. Additionally, demonstrating strong ties to the home country and being transparent throughout the application process can mitigate such risks. By proactively addressing these issues, genuine students can significantly improve their chances of obtaining a student visa and pursuing their educational dreams abroad.

Housing has become a major problem for Indian and international students in the popular countries like the UK and Canada. Are there ways students can avoid accommodation challenges?

The UK universities and local housing authorities extensively support international students and provide them with quality and comfortable accommodation. Students in Canada may face slight issues finding the right accommodation, however, with the correct approach, it’s possible to navigate this successfully.

To avoid accommodation difficulties, students should begin their housing search as early as possible, ideally once their university offers are confirmed. Many universities offer on-campus housing or have partnerships with local accommodation providers, making the university’s office a great first resource. Exploring off-campus options, such as private rentals or shared accommodations, can also provide more flexibility in terms of budget and location. Reliable accommodation platforms, recommendations from current students, and online forums or social media groups can be invaluable in finding good options. Additionally, working with accommodation agencies that specialise in assisting international students can offer further support and peace of mind.

Moreover, IDP Education works with accommodation partners in Australia, Canada, the UK, and New Zealand. Through the Student Essential Service, students gain access to exclusive rates and deals, as well as a comparison tool to evaluate various accommodation options and make informed choices.