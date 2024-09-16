Education New Zealand, NZIST launch scholarship exclusively for Indian students, details here

Education New Zealand Manapou ki te Ao and Te Pūkenga - New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology (NZIST) has announced a new initiative exclusively for Indian students, offering scholarships worth more than NZ$200,000 for Indian students. Education New Zealand, NZIST have launched scholarship worth more than NZ$200,000 exclusively for Indian students.

Launched recently during an event hosted at the New Zealand High Commission in New Delhi, the New Zealand Science and Technology Scholarships aligns with the National Education Policy (NEP) and is available for Indian students enrolling in their first year of a full-time programme in New Zealand for 2025, as informed in a press release.

Students who get selected for the scholarship program can seek admissions at New Zealand’s globally recognised educational institutes that deliver career-focused applied learning, are connected to industry and local communities, and offer real-world learning experiences, among others, as stated by the release.

Some of the programmes eligible for the scholarship include agri-technology, applied health sciences, aquaculture, architecture, biotechnology, construction, computing systems, digital technology, engineering (several specialisations), food technology, information technology, marine conservation, nursing, quantity surveying, veterinary nursing, and viticulture.

Ziena Jalil, Chief of Staff at Te Pūkenga - New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology, emphasised the need for more individuals skilled in science and technology – the two elements that are integral to the world at present.

Jalil said that the New Zealand Science and Technology Scholarships is a commitment and contribution to supporting Indian student's access to globally recognised qualifications, underpinned by industry best practices, in fields with high talent demand.

She added that Indian students comprise the largest cohort of international students across the New Zealand Institute of Skills and Technology and add to the rich cultural diversity of its more than 80 campus sites throughout the country.

“It is not uncommon to see large Diwali celebrations on our campuses,” said Jalil.

Meanwhile, the window for the submission of applications for the scholarships is open now. For more information on eligibility criteria, programmes, and institute details, aspirants are advised to visit tepukenga.ac.nz/scholarship/