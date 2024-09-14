Tributes pour in for legendary educationist Shomie Das

The education world lost a towering figure on Monday, September 9, with the passing of Shomie Das, an educationist whose influence shaped generations of students and educators alike. Das, renowned for his leadership at prestigious institutions like The Doon School, Mayo College, and The Lawrence School, Sanawar, was remembered by his students and colleagues as a visionary who lived by the principles he taught. Renowned educationist Shomie Das passed away on September 9, 2024 in Hyderabad, 10 days after his 89th birthday.

Headmaster Himmat Singh Dhillon of The Lawrence School, Sanawar, a student under Shomie Das’s leadership from 1984 to 1988, fondly recalled Das’s impact. “Shomie Das was not just a headmaster; he was an innovator,” said Dhillon. Das introduced computers to students in the late 1980s, an uncommon move that reflected his forward-thinking approach to education.

Dhillon shared a personal memory highlighting Das’s dedication to his students. “In 1986, he showed us Hailey's comet from his back garden with his telescope,” Dhillon said, adding that Das’s care extended beyond academics to holistic development, whether through outdoor activities or nurturing personal well-being. This attention to the broader needs of his students left an indelible mark on their lives.

Even as Das prepared to leave as headmaster of The Doon School in the mid-90s, his sense of fairness and humility shone through. Dhillon, then applying for a teaching role at the school, recalled how Das left the final decision on his appointment to the incoming principal, demonstrating his respect for new leadership.

Dr. Vijay Datta, Principal of Modern School, Barakhamba Road, Delhi remembers Das as a disciplinarian who embodied the best of the old-school ethos. “He led with quiet strength, always practising what he preached,” Dutta said, emphasising Das’s belief in the value of simplicity and discipline as the foundation of real achievement.

Beyond academics, Das and his wife, Feroza, fostered a love for theatre, making it a vital part of students' lives. His ability to integrate the arts into the educational experience further enriched the lives of those under his guidance. “In the hearts and minds of those he guided, Das remains a figure of immense respect,” Dutta said, acknowledging the lasting influence of his former mentor.

Another former student, educationist Praneet Mungali, hailed Das as a visionary far ahead of his time. “His emphasis on building a balanced foundation of good emotional health and mental resilience for his students was ahead of its time,” Mungali, a trustee at Sanskriti Group of Schools, said. As an educationist, I try to follow in sir’s footsteps.” Like many of Das’s students, Mungali sees the late educator as a lifelong mentor whose influence will continue to resonate with future generations.

Valentina Trivedi, a member of the Board of Governors at The Doon School, spoke of Das’s deep connection to education and his family's legacy. “It was his grandfather, Mr. S.R. Das, whose vision culminated in the formation of the Indian Public Schools Society,” Trivedi said, noting that Shomie Das followed in these footsteps to become a legendary figure himself. Trivedi’s reflection captured the essence of Das’s contribution to the field: “Do legends ever die? Shomie Das lives on in his students’ thoughts, responses, and actions.”

Das’s ability to inspire, educate, and mentor has left a lasting legacy that continues to influence those who had the privilege of crossing his path. As tributes from his former students and colleagues flood in, the life and legacy of Shomie Das stand as a testament to the enduring power of education.

In the words of Henry Adams: "A teacher affects eternity; he can never tell where his influence stops."

Das’s influence will continue for generations, a legacy that transcends time.