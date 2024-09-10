Cost of living: Comparing housing expenses in major UK cities for Indian students

For Indian students planning to study in the UK, understanding the cost of living is a critical aspect of the overall study experience. Among the many expenses to consider, accommodation is one of the most significant. Proper budgeting and planning for housing can make a substantial difference in the overall affordability of studying abroad. With diverse options available, from university-managed accommodations to private rentals, the cost of housing can vary widely depending on the city, type of accommodation, and personal preferences. Proper budgeting and planning for housing can make a substantial difference in the overall affordability of studying abroad.(Shutterstock)

Overview of Student Accommodation Options

1. Purpose-Built Student Accommodation (PBSA): Purpose-Built Student Accommodations (PBSAs) are a popular choice among international students. PBSA buildings are designed specifically for students and typically come with modern amenities such as gyms, study rooms, communal lounges, and on-site security. The convenience and community feel of PBSAs make them appealing, but these benefits often come at a higher price. The cost of living in PBSAs can range significantly depending on the location and the facilities offered.

2. University-Managed Accommodation: University-managed accommodations are another option for students, especially those looking for convenience and a ready-made student community. These accommodations, often located on or near campus, usually include utilities and internet in the rent, simplifying the budgeting process. The cost of university-managed housing varies by institution but is generally more affordable than PBSAs, however it doesn’t come with any amenities like study spaces or gyms.

3. Private Rentals: For students seeking more independence, private rentals are an option worth considering. Renting a flat or house independently or with other students offers flexibility in terms of location and living arrangements. However, it also comes with additional responsibilities and costs, such as utility bills, internet, and commuting expenses. Private rentals can be more economical, especially when shared with others, but they require careful management to avoid hidden costs.

Comparison of Major UK Cities

1. London: London is renowned for its high cost of living, and student accommodation is no exception. The capital city offers a wide range of accommodation types, from PBSAs to private rentals, but prices are significantly higher compared to other UK cities. On average, students can expect to pay between £700 and £1,500 per month for accommodation, depending on the location and type of housing.

2. Manchester: Manchester offers a more affordable alternative to London, with average student accommodation costs ranging from £400 to £900 per month. The city is known for its vibrant student life and offers a variety of accommodation types from close-to-campus PBSA to out-of-town private rentals.

3. Edinburgh: Scotland’s capital, Edinburgh, presents a middle ground in terms of accommodation costs. Students can find housing for around £500 to £1,000 per month. While slightly more expensive than Manchester, Edinburgh is still more affordable than London. The city’s historical charm and academic reputation make it a popular choice for international students.

4. Birmingham: Birmingham is another city where students can find cost-effective living options. With average accommodation costs ranging from £400 to £800 per month, Birmingham offers a good balance between affordability and quality. Areas like Selly Oak and Edgbaston are particularly popular among students for their proximity to the university and reasonably priced housing.

5. Glasgow: Glasgow, often compared to Edinburgh, generally offers more affordable student housing, with average costs between £400 and £800 per month. Popular student areas include the West End and Hillhead, which provide a mix of housing options and a lively student atmosphere.

6. Leeds: Leeds is known for its affordability and availability of student housing. Students can expect to pay between £350 and £750 per month for accommodation. Areas like Hyde Park and Headingley are well-known for their student populations and affordable rents.

Factors Influencing Housing Costs

Several factors influence the cost of student housing in the UK. Location plays a significant role; accommodations closer to city centres and universities tend to be a higher price. The type of accommodation—whether PBSA, university-managed, or private rental—also impacts costs, with PBSAs generally being the most expensive. However these come with more amenities like gyms, laundry facilities, and study rooms and a calendar of community events.

Additionally, the length of stay can affect costs, with short-term leases often being more expensive on a monthly basis.

Hidden Costs to Consider

Beyond rent, students should be aware of hidden costs that can add up quickly. Utility bills, including electricity, gas, and water, can vary depending on the type of accommodation.

Internet and Wi-Fi costs may not be included in private rentals, adding to monthly expenses. Transport is another significant cost, especially for students living farther from their university. Contents insurance, while not mandatory, is recommended to protect personal belongings. Lastly, council tax, though often exempt for full-time students, is an important consideration for those who do not qualify for exemptions.

Tips for Budgeting and Saving on Accommodation Costs

To manage accommodation costs effectively, students can consider several strategies. Sharing accommodation with other students can significantly reduce individual expenses. Booking accommodation early can also help secure better rates. When choosing a location, students should balance proximity to the university with affordable rent options.

Additionally, utilising scholarships, grants, and student discounts for utilities and transport can ease the financial burden.

(Author Maitry Upreti is Head of Business Growth at Vita Student. Views expressed are personal.)