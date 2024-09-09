Explained: Here's how educators can make future-ready leaders by embracing both old and new approaches of teaching

The landscape of education is ever-evolving, and given its dynamic nature, it brings its own set of challenges. The purpose of any good education system must be to teach students how to learn and not what to learn. There is always the tried and tested old techniques that are competing with the newer approaches that are moving with times. Traditional techniques of teaching via textbooks and activities have proven to be very effective in conveying knowledge and skills to students.( Kalpak Pathak / Hindustan Times File)

The most important question that all policy makers and stakeholders have to ask themselves while formulating a good education system is what should it entail?

The education system must include skills as well as a tool kit that prepares students cognitively as well as emotionally for a future that is inherently unpredictable. At the cusp of the Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution, when the risk of obsolescence for so many jobs exists, the education system should prepare children to become lifelong learners.

The tool kit must build resilience, enhance adaptability and create a unique blend, such that the student is able to value tradition and also learn to innovate with dynamic environments.

The traditional Indian education system has been the bedrock of emotional and mental health. Our Gurukul system has been the backbone of cultural values. A traditional saying goes – “Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam” or ‘the World is a family’.

Research has proved time and again that the secret to happiness is the ability to form deep meaningful connections. Our teachers are the ones that sow the seeds towards meaningful connections in the minds of the kids, whether it is family or peers.

In the formative years, when the vocabulary of forming healthy meaningful relationships is critical, the teachers have a very important role to play.

Traditional techniques of teaching via textbooks and activities have proven to be very effective in conveying knowledge and skills to students. With rapid advancement of technology, the needs of the students are ever-changing and teachers have no choice but to adapt and evolve.

Innovative approaches like personalized learning and digital resources are transforming the educational landscape. Our teachers recognize the value of tradition while also embracing innovation.

The key to a successful education lies in the balance of tradition with modernity. Educators can combine traditional methods with modern technologies and approaches so as to make it more engaging, effective, and student-centric.

Students are being exposed to modern techniques early in life. The role of technology has become entwined with daily activities and it is this early exposure that demands that children recognize the need for evolving innovations. The short life of these innovations and how technology is getting obsolete by the minute is a challenge that the future generations are going to have to deal with.

The role of Artificial Intelligence and how fast it is taking over various industries, is something that children have to cope with. In fact, they need to think of operating two steps ahead, such that they can predict what could be the need of the hour in the future.

No one can predict what technology will stand the test of time, but the mindset of the child towards embracing these new challenges is what defines him/her for an unknown future.

Five years ago, most people believed in the power of coding, but within a matter of five years, coding has not only become obsolete, but has been overtaken by newer technologies that are AI, and Virtual Reality driven. Coding seems a thing of the past.

With such fast changes happening all around them, students have to be prepared to deal with change. At such times, it is these deep connections that they have built with their family and friends that help them stay grounded and rooted to adapt to change and progress in life.

Another challenge has been that of different languages. In a world with so many languages and cultures that were once viewed as a challenge, today, technology has played a very important role in decoding and simplifying them. Modern technological tools have the ability to empower humans to be able to consume content irrespective of which language it is in.

The challenge of language barriers is also being addressed and broken down, thanks to modern technology. Digital books and online resources have the capability to decipher and translate content in user-friendly ways that can supplement traditional teaching methods.

Teachers are using technology to make their sessions more interactive and enhance the overall student engagement and understanding. Technology has also empowered educators to personalize their teaching experiences for different needs and abilities of the students.

Students are taking ownership of their learning and developing important skills like problem-solving, creativity, communication and collaboration, through project-based learning. Traditional skills like research and critical thinking are further aided with technology. Educators are able to bridge the gap between tradition and modernity by leveraging strengths of both approaches.

They are able to increase student engagement and motivate them, improve their academic performance by enhancing retention power, develop essential skills like critical thinking, creativity and collaboration. All this results in preparing students to become successful in an ever-changing dynamic technology-driven world.

In conclusion, a balance between tradition and modern innovation is needed. Educators need to embrace both old and new approaches so as to create a rich learning environment that prepares future-ready leaders who are capable of being successful in all aspects of life.

Values and deep connections are known to be a sure-shot mantra for success in life. The roots of these values and deep connections are laid in the formative years. Educators nurture these through traditional teaching techniques, interspersed with technological innovations that define a good sound education system.

The key to success is to adapt, innovate and inspire, while staying rooted in a system of culture and values that shape the minds of the future generation.

(Author Praneet Mungali is Trustee, Sanskriti Group of Schools. Views expressed are personal.)