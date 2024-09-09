Indian Institute of Management (IIM) Bangalore’s Executive Education Programme —General Management Programme on Entertainment and Media Business (GEM) is inviting applications for Batch 3 admissions. Interested candidates can apply on the official website at eep.iimb.ac.in. IIMB Executive Education Programme: Applications are open for 3rd batch of General Management Programme on Entertainment & Media.

Candidates must note that the last date to applications is till September 15, 2024.

The GEM is led by Prof Anil B Suraj, Prof. S Raghunath, and Rajiv Menon, and is structured around two main blocks—managing the creative process in entertainment and the business of entertainment, a press release stated.

The release further stated that the programme will commence on October 5, 2024.

Once candidates complete the course successfully, they will be eligible to receive

Executive Education Alumni Membership, and also awarded a certificate of completion by IIMB and New York Film Academy (NYFA).

It may be mentioned here that the GEM programme has been designed for aspiring mainstream media and entertainment business entrepreneurs and executives, as well as individuals interested in developing entertainment content for Feature Films, Documentaries, Short Films, Short Films for mobile consumption, Advertisements, OTT Content and AR/VR based content.

Furthermore, the course can also be opted by aspiring Producers, Directors, Assistant/Associate Directors, Writers, Development Personnel, and more.

A few highlights of the course:

Participants will be provided a framework for understanding the key marketing, technological, and strategic issues that organizations face in the Entertainment industry.

Will cover key sectors of the entertainment industry such as OTT, feature films, television, e-sports, animation and VFX, music, performing arts, publishing and the impact of Gen AI on the value chain of Entertainment business.

The programme will also feature an International Immersion at the New York Film Academy in Hollywood, Los Angeles, CA, coinciding with the American Film Market Conference in Las Vegas.

For more information on the course, candidates can click on this direct link.