FT Masters in Management Rankings 2024: Here's list of top 10 global B-Schools

The 20th edition of the FT Masters in Management (MiM) Ranking 2024 has been released, featuring a list of 100 Business Schools across the world. FT Rankings 2024: Check out world’s top 10 B-Schools that made it to the list this year. (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

To be ranked, the programmes of Business institutions must be accredited by AACSB or EQUIS. There are a total of 19 criteria for the ranking, out of which Alumni responses inform eight criteria that together contribute 56 percent of the ranking’s total weight.

A Financial Times article has listed the ranking criteria as follows:

Weighted salary US$ (16%) Salary percentage increase (10%) Value for money rank (6%) Career progress rank (6%) Aims achieved (5%) Careers service rank (5%) Alumni network rank (4%) Employed at three months (3%) Female faculty (5%) Female students (5%) Women on advisory board (1%) International faculty (5%) International students (5%) International board (1%) International work mobility rank (6%) International course experience rank (6%) Faculty with doctorates (4%) ESG and net zero teaching rank (3%) Carbon footprint rank (4%)

In this article, we will look at the top 10 B-Schools that made it to the list this year:

GLOBAL RANK NAME 1 University of St Gallen, Switzerland 2 HEC Paris, France 3 Insead, France 4 Edhec Business School, France 5 Shanghai Jiao Tong University: Antai, China 6 ESCP Business School, France 6 London Business School, UK 8 EMLyon Business School, France 8 Nova School of Business and Economics, Portugal 10 Essec Business School, France

Meanwhile, a total of 14 Indian Business Schools have been featured in the FT Masters in Management (MiM) Ranking 2024. SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) has topped the list from India followed by IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore in the second and third spot respectively.

For the detailed list of FT MiM Rankings 2024, click on this direct link.