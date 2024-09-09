FT Rankings 2024: SPJIMR ranked India’s top business school for second consecutive year, bags 35th spot globally

Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan’s S.P. Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) has once again been ranked as the top business school in India and 35th globally in the 2024 edition of the ‘Financial Times Masters in Management’ global ranking. FT Rankings 2024: SPJIMR ranked India’s top business school for second consecutive year.

Notably, it is for the second consecutive time that SPJIMR has been ranked India’s top B-school and fifth among the world’s top 50 institutions for business and management studies.

The institution secured the 35th position globally for its two-year full-time Post Graduate Diploma in Management (PGDM), surpassing IIM Ahmedabad and IIM Bangalore, which were placed 39th and 41st respectively, a press release informed.

Lauding the achievement, Dr Varun Nagaraj, Dean of SPJIMR stated that the recognition reflects the institution’s commitment to creating a positive impact on business and society by advancing ‘wise innovation’.

He said, “Our consistent performance among the world’s top 50 business schools is a testament to the dedication of our faculty and professional staff, the achievements of our alumni, and the partnerships we have cultivated with industry, the social sector, and academia, nationally and internationally.”

Notably, apart from SPJIMR, the FT Masters in Management 2024 recognises 13 Indian institutions underscoring the growing global recognition of Indian b-schools.

About FT Rankings 2024

The ranking evaluates programmes from schools accredited by AACSB or EQUIS, designed for participants with limited or no work experience. It is based on criteria which include Alumni Career Progress, School Diversity, International Experience & Research, and Career Services.