Study Abroad: All you need to know about hybrid learning

Worldwide, the new education buzzword is hybrid learning - an educational approach that combines online and in-person instruction. Students typically complete a portion of their coursework online, which allows for flexibility in scheduling and learning pace, while also attending some classes in person to benefit from direct interaction with instructors and peers. Surveys have revealed that 45% of educators believe that hybrid learning is better than traditional learning, 30% educators think that hybrid learning increases creativity amongst students, allows for more teacher-student collaboration, has a more inclusive environment, reduces education cost by 15% as well as teacher workload by 30%.(Unsplash)

Globally, several universities have introduced hybrid learning, specially after Covid. In an exclusive interview, Rahul Subramaniam, Co-founder, Athena Education, an education consulting firm, talks of the pros & cons of hybrid learning, visa, education loans, and also picks a few universities in the US and the Uk that offer hybrid learning.

What are the pros and cons of hybrid learning?

Pros:

• Flexibility: Allows students to tailor their schedules, providing the freedom to choose when they engage in online classes according to their individual needs.

• Accessibility: Democratises education by offering opportunities to those who may be hindered by geographical limitations or financial constraints.

• Cost-efficiency: Can be more economical, cutting down on expenses associated with commuting, accommodation, and other campus-related costs.

Cons:

• Technological reliance: A dependable internet connection and access to appropriate devices are crucial, which may not be universally available to all students.

• Diminished social interaction: The reduced in-person contact can limit opportunities for building relationships, networking, and engaging in collaborative learning experiences.

• Self-regulation: The success of hybrid learning hinges on a student’s ability to self-motivate and manage their time effectively, which can be challenging for some.

What’s the best way to pick hybrid learning course?

● Verify accreditation: Confirm that the program holds accreditation and is recognised internationally.

● Evaluate the course structure: Assess the balance between online and in-person components to determine how the course is structured and if it meets your learning preferences.

● Conduct a cost-benefit analysis: Compare tuition fees and potential savings from a hybrid model against those of traditional in-person programs to gauge financial benefits.

● Review visa implications: Ensure that the hybrid course complies with visa regulations for international students, safeguarding your eligibility for study abroad.

Name some of the best universities/colleges offering hybrid learning in the US & the UK.

The US: Purdue University (wide range of hybrid programs, particularly in engineering and technology), University of Southern California (provides hybrid programs in fields such as social work, communication management, and engineering), Johns Hopkins University (offers hybrid graduate programs in areas like education, engineering, and public health) and University of Massachusetts Amherst (hybrid courses in various fields, including electrical and computer engineering. Students can start their studies online and transition to on-campus learning).

The UK: Some of the institutions offering hybrid learning in the UK are University of Oxford, University of Cambridge, Imperial College London, University College London (UCL), King's College London.

Is it cheaper to opt for hybrid learning courses? If yes, provide a ratio of difference in tuition fee?

Tuition fees for hybrid programs generally tend to be lower than those for traditional on-campus programs. For example, while traditional programs may require students to pay for various on-campus services and activities, hybrid programs often have fewer associated costs.

Moreover, while some institutions may charge similar tuition rates for online and on-campus programs, many students find that hybrid programs offer more flexibility in payment options, allowing them to pay some fees in their local currency, which can be financially advantageous. However, it's important to note that the actual cost comparison can vary significantly by institution and program type, as some schools may charge higher rates for online courses compared to their on-campus counterparts.

If a student chooses a hybrid learning course, does it impact their visa status?

Choosing a hybrid learning course can significantly impact a student's visa status, particularly in countries like the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada.

United States: In the U.S., international students must obtain an F-1 visa to study at an SEVP-approved institution. Full-time online programs are generally not eligible for a visa; however, hybrid programs, which combine online and in-person classes, are acceptable. Students must maintain a full-time course load, which typically requires attending some classes on campus. This structure allows students to apply for an F-1 visa after receiving their Form I-20 from the institution, indicating their eligibility for study.

United Kingdom: The UK Home Office allows students to take a combination of online and in-person courses, provided they meet the minimum attendance requirements and are enrolled in a recognised institution.

Canada: Canada also supports hybrid learning for international students. To obtain a study permit, students must be enrolled in a program that is at least 50% in-person.

What about education loans vis-a-vis hybrid learning courses?

Students enrolled in accredited hybrid learning programs can often apply for education loans, although eligibility criteria may vary by lender. Unlike traditional loans that focus primarily on on-campus programs, loans for distance education may have different qualifying requirements, interest rates, and repayment options tailored to the unique nature of online and hybrid courses.

For international students considering hybrid programs in countries like the U.S., education loans are also available for courses that combine online and in-person components.