Shrewsbury International School’s new Bhopal campus pledges to blend India’s cultural heritage with global standards

Shrewsbury International School India is set to open a 150-acre campus in Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and commits to offering world-class, holistic, and culturally integrated education for Indian students aged 11 to 18. Dominic Tomalin, Founding Headmaster of Shrewsbury International School India with parents during an interaction event held in Amritsar.

The school will be a co-educational residential boarding school affiliated with the British National Curriculum leading to Cambridge International examinations and A-Level courses, a press release informed.

Abhishek Mohan Gupta, Founder and President of the Board of Management at Shrewsbury International School India, stated that the campus will seamlessly blend India’s cultural heritage with the global standards that define Shrewsbury.

He added that students will be offered “the best of both, a curriculum that balances academic excellence and holistic development.”

As informed by Gupta, the campus includes a 160,000-square-foot academic block, 20 diverse sports facilities, a 40,000-square-foot performing arts school, and a dedicated language centre offering over six languages.

Besides, the school also has specialised laboratories for Design and Technology, Science, and Astronomy, along with cutting-edge sports amenities where students can engage in unique activities like Indoor Rowing, Scuba Diving, and Fencing.

Gupta also stated that the collaboration with Trinity College London will allow students to pursue diplomas in music and dramatics.

Worth mentioning here, a special event was organised in Amritsar by the Shrewsbury India team in the presence of Dominic Tomalin, the newly appointed Founding Headmaster of Shrewsbury India.

Prospective students and parents could engage with the promoters and the founding headmaster through the program. Discussions on admissions for the academic session 2025-2026 were also held during the event.

Meanwhile, Tomalin highlighted that the school will provide a unique occasion for parents to get a first-hand experience of the campus by scheduling visits starting October 2024.