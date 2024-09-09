JEECUP 2024: Round 6 allotment result for UPJEE out at jeecup.admissions.nic.in, direct link here

JEECUP Round 6 Allotment Result 2024: Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh has announced seat allotment results for the 6th round of UPJEE counselling. Candidates who are participating in this round can check the seat allotment result on jeecup.admissions.nic.in. The direct link and other details are given below. JEECUP 2024: Round 6 allotment result for UPJEE out (jeecup.admissions.nic.in, screenshot)

As per the JEECUP 2024 schedule for round 6 counselling, shortlisted candidates must deposit the seat acceptance and counselling fee online from September 9 to 11. During this window, candidates have to also get their documents verified at district help centres.

Candidates can withdraw from the admitted seat for the sixth round on September 11.

The window for depositing the remaining tuition fee at allotted institutions is September 12 to 15, 2024.

The last date for admission as per the AICTE calendar is September 15.

As per the counselling schedule, this round of admissions is for Engineering and other courses, except for the Pharmacy course.

JEECUP 2024: Direct link to check round 6 allotment result.

JEECUP 2024: How to check UPJEE round 6 allotment result 2024?

Go to jeecup.admissions.nic.in. Open the round 6 allotment result link given on the home page. Enter your application number, password and the displayed security pin. Submit the details and check the allotment result for the sixth round of admissions.

The JEECUP conducts the UPJEE(Polytechnic) entrance examination every year for candidates seeking admission to government and private polytechnic colleges of Uttar Pradesh.

For further details, candidates can check the official website of the JEECUP.