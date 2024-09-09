FT Masters in Management Rankings 2024: SPJIMR best in country, ahead of IIMs. Here's list of top Indian institutes

SP Jain Institute of Management and Research (SPJIMR) has topped the Financial Times Masters in Management Rankings for Business Schools, which was announced on Sunday, October 8. As many as 14 institutions from India have featured in the list of global top 100. FT Masters in Management Rankings 2024: Here's list of top Indian institutes (Representational image)(Unsplash)

FT Rankings 2024: SPJIMR ranked India’s top business school for second consecutive year, bags 35th spot globally

Here's the list of top Indian institutions as per the FT rankings:

SP Jain Institute of Management & Research (SPJIMR) (global rank- 35) Indian Institute of Management Ahmedabad India 156,010 37 (global rank- 39) Indian Institute of Management Bangalore India (global rank- 41) Indian Institute of Management Lucknow India 137,433 42 (global rank- 55) Indian Institute of Management Calcutta India 144,385 63 (global rank- 56) XLRI — Xavier School of Management India 136,311 19 (global rank- 65) Indian Institute of Management Kozhikode India 117,066 48 (global rank- 68) SCMHRD India (global rank- 76) Indian Institute of Management Udaipur India (global rank- 81) Indian Institute of Management Indore India ((global rank- 83) Management Development Institute Gurgaon India (global rank- 85) International Management Institute New Delhi India (global rank- 86) NMIMS Mumbai, School of Business Management India (global rank- 94) Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad India ((global rank- 97)

On being recognised as India’s top business school in the Financial Times Masters in Management 2024 ranking, Dr Varun Nagaraj, Dean, SPJIMR, said, “This recognition reflects our commitment to creating a positive impact on business and society by advancing ‘wise innovation’. Our consistent performance among the world’s top 50 business schools is a testament to the dedication of our faculty and professional staff, the achievements of our alumni, and the partnerships we have cultivated with industry, the social sector, and academia, nationally and internationally. The recognition motivates us to push the boundaries of excellence further, ensuring that our graduates are well-prepared to shape a better world.”

The Financial Times Masters in Management Rankings methodology utilizes two primary data sources: feedback from the alumni community and comprehensive statistics provided by the business schools themselves.

Of the total 19 criteria for the ranking, Alumni responses inform eight criteria that together contribute 56 per cent of the ranking’s total weight.