UK raises international student maintenance requirements, details inside

International students who look forward to studying in the UK have some news regarding the student maintenance requirements needed to study in the country. Now, students planning to study in London for nine months or more will need to provide proof of £13,348 in total savings when applying for their visa.(AFP)

According to the UK Home Office, international students coming to the country must provide evidence that they have sufficient financial savings to support themselves “for each month of their course (up to nine months),” according to an ET report.

As per the new rules, international students studying in London will have to show proof of having £1,483 per month, and those looking forward to studying outside of London will need to furnish evidence of having £1,136 per month.

Previous vs Current student maintenance requirements

Earlier, international students studying in London had to furnish proof details of having monthly savings of £1,334 and those studying outside London had to submit evidence of having monthly savings of £1,023. This has now been hiked to £1,483 per month for those students studying in London, and £1,136 per month for those studying outside London.

The new requirements, announced on September 10, 2024, will come into effect for students arriving in the UK on or after January 2, 2025. The UK government has stated that it will regularly adjust these financial requirements to keep pace with inflation and changes in domestic maintenance loans, mentioned the report.

The proof of funds can still be “offset”, allowing students to demonstrate less maintenance funds if they have paid a deposit for their accommodation in the UK, the government said. Moreover, if you have been in the UK on another route for at least 12 months on the date of your application, you do not need to show maintenance funds, reported ET.

