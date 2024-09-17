All about the University of Leeds’ scholarships for Indian students & its uncommon programs

Founded in 1904, the University of Leeds stands as one of the premier higher education institutions in the UK, celebrated for its research-led teaching and global impact. Prof. Manuel Barcia, Dean of Global Engagement at the University of Leeds.

The University has a long-standing history of Indian students’ enrolment - Jogendra N. Sen, born in Chandernagore in 1887, studied Engineering at Leeds from 1910 to 1913, just six years after the University's founding. According to the University’s records, in 1919, three Indian students enrolled at Leeds - P.K. Dutt, S.N. Gupta and K.T. Pillay. PK (Pavitra Kumar) Dutt, an MSc student in Chemistry was awarded a University Scholarship and went on to play a very active role at the University, working as a Demonstrator in Chemistry and later being President of the London Branch of the Leeds University Old Students’ Association.

Currently, more than 1,400 Indian students are registered across a range of different courses. As one of the first Russell Group institutions to establish in-country representation in India (25 years ago), the University has more than 4,000 alumni and active alumni groups in multiple Indian cities. Some very notable alumni include Siddhartha Lal (Automotive Engineering, 1998) who became CEO of Royal Enfield, and Anu Shah (MBA, 2012), founder of EDI Hub and philanthropist, and Saurav Ghosal, champion squash player and Commonwealth games medalist.

In an exclusive interview Prof. Manuel Barcia, Dean of Global Engagement at the University of Leeds, talks about the uncommon programs and scholarships offered by the University and the prospects of finding a job after course completion.

What are the 5 most unusual programs offered by the University?

Sustainable Cities MSc : Covering energy systems, transport networks, urban ecosystems and food, the course enables students to develop the knowledge and skills to become the next generation of urban sustainability leaders needed to deliver carbon-neutral cities.

Duration: 12 months

Tuition Fee: £29,500 (For September 2024 entry)

Scholarships: up to 25% tuition fee reduction

Food Product Innovation MSc : Accredited by the Institution of Food Science and Technology, this Masters is designed around the entire process of food product development — from concept to launch.

Duration: 12 months

Tuition Fee: £32,000 (For September 2024 entry)

Scholarships: up to 25% tuition fee reduction

Society, Culture and Media MA : This program explores the intersections between culture and media in contemporary society, gives students in-depth understanding of key issues such as representation, globalisation, migration and creative work, and material culture

Duration: 12 months

Tuition Fee: £27,250 (For September 2024 entry)

Scholarships: 25% tuition fee reduction

Sustainable Fashion BA : Offers a wide range of exciting experiences through industrial engagement, guest speakers and an optional year working in industry.

Duration: 36 months (For September 2024 entry)

Tuition Fee: £26,500 (per year)

Textile Sustainability and Innovation MSc : This course will prepare students to discover and drive sustainable and innovative textile solutions to address the global environmental and societal challenges facing the fashion and textile industries. Graduates will also gain an advanced understanding of the role of technology in the development of textile materials and products, including contemporary innovations in the fashion and textile industry.

Duration: 12 months (For September 2024 entry)

Tuition Fee: £30,250

Scholarships: up to 25% tuition fee reduction

A group photograph of foreign students (1919-1920) at the University of Leeds. Seated in the middle row (second from right) is PK Dutt, who was an MSc Chemistry student.

What are the most popular programs chosen by Indian students?

We have Indian students registered across all 7 of our academic faculties and at all levels of study – from foundation programmes right up to PhD. Our most popular Faculty is Leeds University Business School, where MSc programs in Business Analytics, International Business and Marketing Management are consistently popular with Indian applicants.

Elsewhere, the MSc Data Science and Analytics program, taught by the School of Mathematics, is currently one of our most popular courses, as are our suite of programs in Food Science and Nutrition.

Are there any scholarships for Indian students (exclusively or otherwise)?

In celebration of our 25th anniversary of having representation in India, this year we’ve launched the India Anniversary Masters Scholarship , worth £5,000 to all Indian nationals registering on a full-time Masters course in Leeds in September 2024. Additionally, our International Excellence Scholarships offer up to 50% fee reduction for high achieving students, helping them to fulfil their academic potential.

How easy is it to get part-time employment while studying?

We understand that many Indian students want to work part-time whilst they study, and the University is on hand to help. We can help them find paid positions and internships, offer advice on their rights in the workplace, and offer careers advice through the University of Leeds Career Service. Students on a Student Visa are permitted to work for up to 20 hours per week during term time.

What’s the best way to find jobs after course completion?

For students interested in either finding part-time work during their studies, or exploring options for post-graduation work once their course has finished, the best piece of advice I can give is to engage with the services provided by the University. Our Careers Service are on hand to give students the help they need to find work experience, advice for job applications and interviews, access to events and access to exclusive job opportunities. Students are able to access support from the beginning of their time at Leeds through to after they have graduated.