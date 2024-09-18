IIM Lucknow research reveals key factors influencing menstrual cup adoption

A recent study conducted by the Indian Institute of Management Lucknow (IIM Lucknow) faculty throws light on the issue of low menstrual cup adoption rates in developing countries, particularly India, despite their numerous benefits. The insights gained from this research can be instrumental for social marketers and policymakers aiming to promote menstrual cup usage.

Co-authored by Prof. Priyanka Sharma, Department of Marketing, IIM Lucknow, alongside Dr. Rinku Sanjeev and Ms. Smriti Shukla from Symbiosis Centre for Management Studies, Noida, and Symbiosis International (Deemed University), the findings of this research is published in the Journal of Social Marketing.

Titled "What Drives Women to Adopt Menstrual Cups? The Integration of Consumer Values and Theory of Planned Behaviour," the study investigates the various factors influencing women's intentions to adopt menstrual cups, focusing on how perceived values—functional, emotional, conditional, epistemic, and environmental—impact these adoption decisions.

Also Read: Study abroad: Planning to pursue PG in medicine at a top global university? Here are 5 universities you can consider

What the findings reveal:

The findings reveal that emotional values significantly shape women's attitudes toward menstrual cup adoption. Additionally, factors such as the desire for knowledge, price sensitivity, quality considerations, and environmental awareness greatly influence adoption intentions.

“Adopting menstrual cups in India can revolutionize feminine hygiene by promoting health, comfort, and environmental sustainability, reducing waste and infection risks for millions of women. It is a vital step toward empowering women with safer, eco-friendly choices. Prioritizing menstrual health is key to fostering well-being and dignity for women across the nation," said Prof Priyanka Sharma.

The insights gained from this research can be instrumental for social marketers and policymakers aiming to promote menstrual cup usage. By emphasising the emotional value of menstrual cups and showcasing their sustainable benefits, such as reducing environmental waste, marketing campaigns can be designed to encourage more women to make the switch, mentioned the press release.

Also Read: IIT Madras researchers develop AI-powered ultrasound scanner for sports injury diagnosis