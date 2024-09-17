IIT Madras researchers develop AI-powered ultrasound scanner for sports injury diagnosis

Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT Madras) researchers developed an indigenous portable Point-of-Care-Ultrasound (POCUS) Scanner for sports injury diagnosis and management. A working POCUS prototype for Musculoskeletal (MSK) imaging, developed at the Biomedical Ultrasound Imaging Lab (BUSi) is currently ready.

While as patients, the sportsperson gets access to the latest technologies used in the hospital setting, there is a gap in access to these medical devices/ technology in the sports arena.

Elaborating on the need for such technologies, Prof. Arun K. Thittai, Department of Applied Mechanics and Biomedical Engineering, IIT Madras, who led the team that developed this device, said, “We observed a current technological gap and a need for a Point-of-Care device for injury Management and Rehabilitation of elite athletes within routine training premises. A quick assessment for musculoskeletal on the field will help sports players get immediate attention and focus on recovery.”

Also Read: The crucial role of skill-based education in shaping future engineers

This research from the Center of Excellence in Sports Science and Analytics (CESSA) at IIT Madras could potentially allow for on-field diagnosis of injuries, and immediate assessment of the extent of injury that will allow for medical professionals to take a call on whether to permit the sportsperson to continue playing, mentioned IIT Madras.

“This solution aims to bring the latest development in ultrasound technology to sports medicine beyond the hospital setting. The inputs from the POCUS assessment will be taken into the bigger AI platform for a holistic athlete management system. We are currently exploring all options to take up POCUS for MSK imaging for commercial translation," said Prof Arun K Thittai.

A working POCUS prototype for Musculoskeletal (MSK) imaging, developed at the Biomedical Ultrasound Imaging Lab (BUSi) is currently ready. The researchers are targeting to complete the product prototype development by 2024. Subsequently, testing and collection of pilot data from the field are also being planned in coordination with Sports Authorities, mentioned the press release.

Also Read: All about the University of Leeds’ scholarships for Indian students & its uncommon programs