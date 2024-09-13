The crucial role of skill-based education in shaping future engineers

Just as a tree begins with a root and then sprouts a stem, eventually growing into a flourishing entity, India's educational foundation also starts with STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) studies. This strong foundation buttresses the whole engineering ecosystem, a tree that continues to grow and bear fruit. The old adage, All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, can be adapted to the modern educational panorama: All theory and no practice makes for mediocre engineers. (Representative Image/Unsplash)

In 2015, the Hon’ble Prime Minister of India launched the ‘Skill India’ programme, which focuses on ‘Kaushal Bharat, Kushal Bharat’. As per the Prime Minister, upskilling and training the young population will help India to transform into the largest manpower supplier in the world. The recent data suggests India is projected to send 104,000 STEM students to the US by 2024, reflecting a substantial rise in the country's contribution to global talent pools. This implies that the job market now demands skill-based talent, and India is clearly fulfilling the same.

In times when skilling is the need of the hour, it is paramount to understand how skill-based education serves as the essential nourishment for this tree, ensuring that future engineers are not only theoretically sound but also practically proficient. This approach to education is needed to address the evolving demands of the global job market and to empower the next generation of engineers to innovate and excel.

Theory and practice on the seesaw

The old adage, All work and no play makes Jack a dull boy, can be adapted to the modern educational panorama: All theory and no practice makes for mediocre engineers. This highlights the current challenge in engineering education—producing graduates who excel in theoretical knowledge but lack practical application skills. Skill-based education plays a pertinent role in bridging this gap. By emphasizing hands-on experience, students engage in projects, internships, and practical workshops that mirror industry demands. This ensures that graduates are job-ready and capable of tackling complex engineering problems from day one.

Some of the prime institutions have engineered this approach by developing dedicated centres for innovation and practical learning. These centres have advanced laboratories, state-of-the-art technology, and industry-grade equipment, enabling students to experiment, innovate, and undertake real-world problems. By bringing out an environment that inspires experimentation and innovation, these institutions are providing engineers who are not only knowledgeable but also adept at applying their skills in practical settings. The focus is on creating a seamless integration between theoretical coursework and practical implementation, thereby enhancing the overall educational experience.

Incubating an entrepreneurial mindset

They always say your company inspires or dooms you. While engineering colleges and hostels often put a lot of peer pressure on students, not all pressure is necessarily bad. Today, the engineering community has successfully created a milieu that ingrains a spirit of entrepreneurship in most students. Recognizing the potential of young engineers to become future entrepreneurs, several top institutions have set up pre-incubators, incubators and innovation hubs that provide resources, mentorship, and funding opportunities for student-led start-ups. These incubators serve as breeding grounds for new ideas, allowing students to transform their innovative concepts into viable businesses.

Such initiatives help students develop a robust entrepreneurial mindset, essential for navigating the competitive landscape of the engineering industry. They gain exposure to the intricacies of business management, funding strategies, and market dynamics, all while still in an academic setting. Moreover, these programs often collaborate with industry leaders and government bodies, providing students with a network of support that can propel their start-ups to success.

Institutions excelling in this area typically offer comprehensive incubation programs that include seed funding, office space, and access to a network of industry experts and successful entrepreneurs. This holistic support system not only aids in the development of technical skills but also hones the business acumen required to thrive in the competitive start-up ecosystem. By integrating skill-based education with a strong focus on entrepreneurship, these educational institutions are equipping the next generation of engineers with the tools and mindset necessary to drive innovation and contribute to economic growth.

A final sieve to filter the best

There needs to be a sieve that filters the best practices and excerpts from theory to create a consummate course resource that can help in mass-producing first-grade engineers capable of pioneering avant-garde projects. A heavy dose of theory alone cannot forge great engineering minds in silos. The resourceful engagement of practical experience must be innately sewn into education to create engineers who can achieve remarkable feats. With a sharp focus towards skilling, it becomes clear that integrating hands-on learning with theoretical knowledge is essential for cultivating innovative, skilled professionals who will drive future technological advancements and economic growth.

(Author Preeti Bajaj is Director General, KIET Group of Institutions. Views expressed are personal.)