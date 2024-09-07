General Knowledge Quiz: Preparing for exams? solve these questions to stay ahead

Students appearing for competitive exams like UPSC CSE, SSC, etc., have to ensure that their preparation covers all the topics, such as general knowledge. It is a wide topic, and it is difficult for candidates to be aware of all the latest developments. Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)

Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.

I. The International Day of Non-Violence is observed ___?

a) October 2

b) December 15

c) July 1

II. Who among the following is the astronaut selected for the first human spaceflight mission, Gaganyaan, of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)?

a) Rakesh Sharma

b) Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair

c) Sunita Williams

III. __________________ are known as the powerhouse of the cell?

a) Amoeba

b) Nucleus

c) Mitochondria

IV. Which of the following is a dance form that belongs to Kerala

a) Garba

b) Mohiniyattam

c) Dandiya Raas

V. ____________________ won a gold medal in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 category at the Paris Paralympics 2024.

a) Avani Lekhara

b) Mona Agarwal

c) Preethi Pal

VI. Charminar is located in _______________?

a) Kochi

b) Lucknow

c) Hyderabad

VII. The Indian Roller is the state bird of ____________?

a) Karnataka

b) Uttar Pradesh

c) Maharashtra

VIII. The State Animal of Telangana is ____________?

a) Wild Water Buffalo

b) Jinka

c) Indian Giant Squirrel

Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.

Here are the answers for the previous quiz:

I. Dr. S. Somanath

II. Rakesh Sharma

III. 206

IV. Pacific Ocean

V. December 26, 2004

VI. Natwar Singh

VII. George Washington

VIII. Foodborne

