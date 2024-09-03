General Knowledge Quiz: Stay ahead and updated in your exam preparation

Candidates preparing for competitive exams like UPSC CSE, SSC CGL, Bank Exams, etc have to stay ahead with their knowledge on the latest happenings in the country and globally. Cultivating a habit of reading the newspaper is one way to start being more aware of the latest developments. Cultivating a habit of reading the newspaper is one way to start being more aware of the latest developments. (HT file)

Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.

I. Who is the Chairman of the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)?

a) Dr. S. Somanath

b) Sivan Kailasavadivoo

c) Madhavan Chandradathan

II. Who is the first Indian citizen to go into space.

a) Rakesh Sharma

b) Sunita Williams

c) Kalpana Chawla

III. The adult human skeletal system contains _____ bones

a) 210

b) 206

c) 209

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: 10 English words you can learn and 5 questions to know how much you have grasped

IV. Which among the following is the deepest ocean in the world?

a) Indian Ocean

b) Atlantic Ocean

c) Pacific Ocean

V. The 2004 Indian Ocean Tsunami occurred on?

a) December 26, 2004

b) January 26, 2004

c) November 26, 2004

VI. ‘One Life is not Enough' is the autobiography of?

a) Natwar Singh

b) Indira Gandhi

c) Manmohan Singh

VII. Who was the first President of United States of America?

a) George Washington

b) Abraham Lincoln

c) John Adams

VIII. Most strains of E. coli are harmless. Some strains however, such as Shiga toxin-producing E. coli (STEC), can cause severe ___________ disease. (WHO)

a) Foodborne

b) Airborne

c) Waterborne

Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.

Here are the answers for the previous quiz:

I. Tata Group

II. Slumdog Millionaire

III. West flowing rivers

IV. God of Small Things

V. Arachnophobia

VI. 7

VII. Bangladesh

VIII. Jay Shah

Also Read: General Knowledge Quiz: Test your skills as you gear up to appear for exams