General Knowledge Quiz: Test your skills as you gear up to appear for exams

Being aware of the latest happenings around us can also be rewarding for students preparing for competitive exams like UPSC, SSC, Bank Exams, etc. General Knowledge is a vast topic and students might not be aware of everything. Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.

I) The _____________________ group has expanded its aviation presence with the acquisition of Air India.

a) Tata group

b) Adani group

c) Ambani group

II) This British dramatic film won 8 Academy Awards in 2008. Identify the movie.

a) Minnal Murali

b) Slumdog Millionaire

c) Lagaan

III) Narmada and Tapi/Tapti are ________?

a) West flowing rivers

b) East flowing rivers

c) None of the above

IV) Which among the following books of Author Arundhati Roy is her debut novel that won the Booker Prize?

a) God of Small Things

b) The Doctor and The Saint

c) Listening to Grasshoppers

V) Fear of spiders is known as?

a) Nosophobia

b) Trypophobia

c) Arachnophobia

VI) India shares land borders with how many countries?

a) 7

b) 10

c) 5

VII) River Brahmaputra originates from the Kailash ranges of the Himalayas at an elevation of 5300 M. After flowing through Tibet it enters India through Arunachal Pradesh and flows through Assam and ______________ before it joins the Bay of Bengal.

a) Bangladesh

b) China

c) Nepal

VIII) Who is the new Chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC)?

a) MS Dhoni

b) Jay Shah

c) Rahul Dravid

Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.

Here are the answers for the previous quiz:

I) True

II) Article 14-18

III) ICICI

IV) Naegleria fowleri

V) 1789

VI) Kalibangan

VII) Neeraj Chopra

VIII) Joseph John Thomson

