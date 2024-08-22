General Knowledge Quiz: Put your mind to work to prepare for competitive exams

Being aware of the latest happenings and having a good knowledge of history can help students prepare for competitive exams to make their way through the exam with flying colours. Exams like UPSC, SSC, State Services or bank exams, test the general knowledge of the candidates appearing for the exam with various kinds of questions.(Pixabay)

Exams like UPSC, SSC, State Services or bank exams, test the general knowledge of the candidates appearing for the exam with various kinds of questions. Preparing for GK sections of such exams might seem to be a daunting task for students but worry not. Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.

I) The Indian Constitution is the world's longest written constitution

a) True

b) False

c) Not sure

II) Which article of the Constitution deals with the ‘Right to equality’ of the Fundamental Rights?

a) Article 14-18

b) Article 25-30

c) Article 19-22

III) In 1999, ___________ became the first Indian company and the first bank or financial institution from non-Japan Asia to be listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

a) HDFC

b) ICICI

c) SBI

IV) Brain-eating amoeba is scientifically known as __________________?

a) Amoeba proteus

b) Phytoplankton

c) Naegleria fowleri

V) French Revolution took place in the year?

a) 1947

b) 1789

c) 1888

VI) One among the following is an important Indus Valley Civilization site.

a) Kalibangan

b) Madurai

c) Tenkasi

VI) Who clinched silver at the Paris Olympics 2024, in the men's javelin throw final?

a) Neeraj Chopra

b) Arshad Nadeem

c) Abhinav Bindra

VII) Name the scientist who discovered the electron.

a) Joseph John Thomson

b) Graham Bell

c) Issac Newton

Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.

Here are the answers for the previous quiz:

I) Kanchenjunga

II) Goa

III) Pratibha Patil

IV) Dr BR Ambedkar

V) Din-i-llahi

VI) 24

VII) Painter

VIII) APJ Abdul Kalam

