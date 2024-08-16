General Knowledge Quiz: See how aware and prepared you are for competitive exams

Are you preparing for some competitive exams and eager to test your general knowledge? This is the right place for you! Check out the quiz to push yourself to improve your GK and find out how many you can answer (For representation)

Whether you're a veteran quiz-taker or just starting your preparation for UPSC, SSC, Sate Services or bank exams, this collection of multiple-choice questions (MCQs) is designed to challenge your understanding of a wide range of topics. From history and geography to science and current affairs, these questions will help you assess your strengths and identify areas where you might need a little extra practice.

So, grab a pen and paper, and let's see how well you know the world around you!

I) Which is the highest mountain peak in India?

a) Kanchenjunga

b) Mount Everest

c) Himalaya

II) Which is the smallest state in India (by area)

a) Sikkim

b) Kerala

c) Goa

III) Who was the first woman president of India?

a) Indira Gandhi

b) Pratibha Patil

c) Kamala Nehru

IV) On 15 August 1947, ____________ took oath as the first Law Minister of independent India.

a) Dr BR Ambedkar

b) Dr Rajendra Prasad

c) Jawaharlal Nehru

V) Which religion was founded by Mughal Emperor Akbar?

a) Din-i-llahi

b) Jainism

c) Sufism

VI) How many spokes does the ‘Ashoka Chakra’ at the middle of the Indian flag have?

a) 24

b) 20

c) 22

VII) Raja Ravi Varma was a famous __________?

a) Ruler

b) Painter

c) Dancer

VIII) Who is known as the ‘Missile Man of India’?

a) APJ Abdul Kalam

b) Zakir Husain

c) Sarvepalli Radhakrishnan

Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.