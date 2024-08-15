Independence Day 2024: Take this quiz to check your knowledge of our history

We are surrounded by high spirited patriotism around us today as we celebrate 77 years of independence. August 15 is always a reminder for us to pay our respects and reminiscence the bravery of our freedom fighters who made it possible to free our country from 200 years of colonial rule by the British. August 15 is always a reminder for us to pay our respects and reminiscence the bravery of our freedom fighters who made it possible to free our country from 200 years of colonial rule.(Freepik)

Check out the quiz given below to learn how much you know about our freedom fighters and their struggle.

Who wrote the famous song “Sare Jahan se Achcha Hindustan Hamara”?

a) Rabindranath Tagore

b) Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

c) Mohammed Iqbal

2. Rash Behari Bose, Jawaharlal Nehru, Subhash Chandra Bose. Who among the following freedom fighters were involved with the Ghaddar Party?

a) Rash Behari Bose

b) Jawaharlal Nehru

c) Subhash Chandra Bose

3. Who designed the Indian National Flag?

a) Pingali Venkayya

b) Bhagat Singh

c) Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

4. Who was the last Viceroy of India?

a) Lord Louise Mountbatten

b) Lord Wavell

c) Lord Linlithgow

5) Who coined the term ‘Harijan’?

a) Rajendra Prasad

b) Mahatma Gandhi

c) Raja Ram Mohan Roy

6) "Swaraj is my birthright, I shall have it”. Who said these words?

a) Balagangadhar Tilak

b) Surendranatha Banerjee

c) Bipin Chandra Pal

7) Who is the founder of Pakistan?

a) Zakir Husain

b) Maulana Abul Kalam Azad

c) Mohammad Ali Jinnah

8) Who is known as “The Nightingale of India”

a) Sarojini Naidu

b) Annie Besant

c) Kamala Nehru

9) Who wrote the national song Vande Mataram?

a) Rabindranath Tagore

b) Bankim Chandra Chatterjee

c) Mahatma Gandhi

10) Who was the first president of Independent India?

a) BR Ambedkar

b) Dr. Rajendra Prasad

c) Jawaharlal Nehru

