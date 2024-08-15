Independence Day 2024: Top 10 inspirational quotes from our leaders

Independence Day 2024: As we remind ourselves of the struggles our people had to go through to achieve independence for our country, let us also remind ourselves to stay rooted and work towards a common goal. Independence Day 2024: 10 quotes from our leaders to get inspired this Independence Day, (PTI Photo)

August 15, is a reminder for everyone to thank and take pride in our freedom fighters for being able to achieve through the hardships and turmoils for a brighter future.

As we gear up to celebrate Independence Day, check out these 10 inspirational quotes from our freedom fighters who fought for the Independence of our country.

"Long years ago we made a tryst with destiny, and now the time comes when we shall redeem our pledge, not wholly or in full measure, but very substantially. At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom."- Jawaharlal Nehru

“Ours is not a drive for power, but purely a non-violent fight for India’s independence." Mahatma Gandhi

"So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you" - BR Ambedkar.

“It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived.”- Bhagat Singh

"A country’s greatness lies in its undying ideal of love and sacrifice that inspire the mothers of the race!” - Sarojini Naidu

“You give me blood and I will give you Independence.”- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

“The shots that hit me are the last nails to the coffin of the British rule in India.”- Lala Lajpat Rai

"Don't see others doing better than you, beat your own records everyday, because success is a fight between you and yourself" - Chandra Shekhar Azad.

"Every citizen of India must remember that he is an Indian and he has every right in this country but with certain duties." – Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel

"Swaraj is my birthright, and I shall have it." – Bal Gangadhar Tilak

