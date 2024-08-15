Independence Day 2024: Educators talk about significance of the celebration for students

As we celebrate 77 years of independence, this is the time for us to reflect on the bravery and determination of our freedom fighters who made it possible for us to get out of the clutches of the British. Schools and educational institutions have a bigger role in instilling patriotic fervour among students as this is the place where they learn of our freedom struggle.(Photo by Naveed Ahmed on Unsplash)

Schools and educational institutions have a bigger role in instilling patriotic fervour among students as this is the place where they learn of our freedom struggle. Educators have a bigger responsibility in moulding and motivating the youth into better individuals.

Let us hear from the leaders from the education sector on what they think of the Independence Day celebrations and how they aim to make students more involved in it.

“ Traditions and rituals have a deep meaning in our lives as they keep us connected to our roots, heritage and history. Independence Day celebration for school children is very significant for them to develop an understanding of India’s freedom struggle, the sacrifices made by freedom fighters and the importance of upholding democratic values. It instills in them a feeling of patriotism, solidarity and fraternity. The celebrations gain particular significance in light of India’s rise as an economic and political superpower on the global stage. We need our youth to be empowered and inspired to lead this progress of our nation. For that, they have to develop a perspective of India’s struggle through the previous centuries, its freedom from colonial rule, and its growth in the subsequent seven decades. Independence Day celebrations are a great way to unite and inspire the young generation towards the common goal of a developed India,” said Harish Sanduja, Director – Schools and IT, Seth Anandram Jaipuria Group of Educational Institutions.

“ Independence Day celebrations heighten the patriotic fervour amongst the students. The activities on the day are aimed at making the children realise the importance of life and liberty that we attained through the sacrifice of numerous patriots and leaders. The celebrations highlight the determination of freedom fighters and national heroes, which in effect motivates the students to always hold the Indian flag high,” said Shilpa Desai, Principal, Sanskriti School Pune.

“ As we celebrate Independence Day, we honour a momentous milestone in the nation’s history, the day in 1947 when India broke free from British imperial rule. However, the journey toward freedom and greatness extends far beyond this date, deeply rooted in a legacy of intellectual, philosophical, and artistic brilliance. Let us remember that freedom is not just about political liberation but also about continuing the legacy of greatness that has always been part of India’s story,” said Dr Kevin Brady, Principal, GD Goenka Public school, Vasant Kunj.

“ At Amity International School, Saket, Independence Day holds a profound significance for school children. It is not just a day of celebration but a powerful reminder of the sacrifices that secured the freedom they now enjoy. This day instills a deep sense of patriotism and pride, teaching them the importance of unity, respect for diversity, and the value of freedom. It is an opportunity for them to connect with their country's rich history, understand the struggles of the past, and appreciate the liberties they often take for granted. Celebrating Independence Day in school fosters a spirit of responsibility, encouraging young minds to contribute positively to their nation’s future. Through speeches, cultural programs, and flag-hoisting ceremonies, children learn the true meaning of independence and are inspired to carry forward the legacy of those who fought for the country’s freedom. This year, we were honoured by the presence of Ms. Riva Ganguly Das as Chief Guest. She interacted with her young audience and fielded questions related to India’s foreign policy, economic development and the steps they can take as India’s youth to take their country towards realizing the “Viksit Bharat” dream,” said Divya Bhatia, Principal- Amity International School Saket, New Delhi.

“Educating children about the significance of Independence Day gives an overview of the historical and cultural context of independence. On this day, 78 years ago, the Indian National Flag was unfurled for the first time in Red Fort, Delhi. It is a day of festivity and celebration, but also instills a sense of patriotism and celebrates the spirit of unity with diversity that defines our country. The Hon'ble Prime Minister has given a clarion call to the children to show their love for the nation by hoisting the flag at their homes.....Har Ghar Tiranga, under the aegis of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav. This gesture is symbolic as it is an act of personal connection to the Tiranga and an embodiment of commitment to nation-building. Children are encouraged to take a ‘Selfie with Flag’ or 'Pinning a Flag' for social media. This year is also special as we mark the momentous occasion of commemorating 100 years of the Kakori Train incident which sparked our revolution against colonial rule," said Ms Sunila Athley, Principal, Amity International School, Vasundhara Sector 6, Ghaziabad.

" Independence Day Celebrations serve as a poignant reminder of the countless sacrifices made by our valiant freedom fighters and soldiers who laid down their lives while fighting for the country's freedom against the British. Our school children need to be made aware of how India attained its freedom after a prolonged struggle lasting 200 years. Only when they realize how 'hard-won' our freedom was, will they learn to respect the free nation that they are born in. Independence Day Celebrations in schools will create respect for the country's freedom in today's generation of children ensuring that they, love, value and honour the freedom not only of themselves but more importantly, their motherland and of those around them. When the future of the country takes pride in the glory of its past, we can be assured that the country is in safe hands. Jai Hind !” said Meenu Kanwar, Principal, Amity International School, Mayur Vihar, New Delhi.

