Vocabulary Made Easy series: Communication is the key to success

While many are figuring out how to climb the career ladder, what many do not understand is that communication is the key to success. With good communication skills and vocabulary to back you up, you can be assured of making an impression among your peers. While many are figuring out how to climb the career ladder, what many do not understand is that communication is the key to success. (Unsplash)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.

Fanaticism (Noun)

Meaning: the quality of being fanatical

Example: The prospects are for more destruction, fanaticism, violence and hatred

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work hard to improve your language skills

Fanfare (Noun)

Meaning: a short ceremonial tune or flourish played on brass instruments, typically to introduce something or someone important

Example: The studio released this film with great fanfare but no commercial success

Farce (Noun)

Meaning: a comic dramatic work using buffoonery and horseplay and typically including crude characterization and ludicrously improbable situations

Example: It adds to the farce when they cannot quite make their costume changes fast enough

Fastidious (Adjective)

Meaning: very attentive to and concerned about accuracy and detail

Example: He always loves to have everything very chic and polished and fastidious

Fecundity (Noun)

Meaning: the ability to produce an abundance of offspring or new growth; fertility

Example: The fecundity of Elizabethan language was an extraordinary phenomenon produced by an extraordinary society

Febrile (Adjective)

Meaning: having or showing the symptoms of a fever/ characterized by a great deal of nervous excitement or energy

Example: Chest radiographs may, however, be normal during the febrile prodrome and throughout the illness

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

The child seemed __________________ about getting her fingers dirty. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Fastidious, Farce) There are elements of farce in this drama which makes it all the sadder. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Farce, Fanfare) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Fanfare? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Fanaticism? Can you think of some sentences using the word Febrile?

Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Push your way through to achieve success

Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)