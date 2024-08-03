Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work hard to improve your language skills

Learning is not easy and requires constant effort and dedication to grasp the knowledge. Similarly, improving one's vocabulary and language skills requires constant effort and commitment. At the end of the learning journey, the hard work always pays off. Learning is not easy and requires constant effort and dedication to grasp the knowledge.(Unsplash)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.

Facade (Noun)

Meaning: a deceptive outward appearance/ the principal front of a building, that faces on to a street or open space

Example: But behind his flawless English facade is a Celtic streak which has fuelled his career

Facetious (Adjective)

Meaning: treating serious issues with deliberately inappropriate humour; flippant

Example: You learn very soon never to tell a joke or make a facetious remark

Facile (Adjective)

Meaning: ignoring the true complexities of an issue; superficial

Example: In Jeffrey's case his soul seems to get ever more shallow and facile

Facsimile (Noun)

Meaning: an exact copy, especially of written or printed material

Example: They will profit from the use of searchable texts as well as facsimile materials

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

Examples of his handwriting are reproduced in __________________. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (facsimile, facile)

We should be wary of ____________ comparisons. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (facile, facetious)

Can you think of some antonyms for the word Facetious?

Can you think of some synonyms for the word Facade?

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)