Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work hard to improve your language skills

Facade (Noun)
Meaning: a deceptive outward appearance/ the principal front of a building, that faces on to a street or open space
Example: But behind his flawless English facade is a Celtic streak which has fuelled his career
Facetious (Adjective)
Meaning: treating serious issues with deliberately inappropriate humour; flippant
Example: You learn very soon never to tell a joke or make a facetious remark
Facile (Adjective)
Meaning: ignoring the true complexities of an issue; superficial
Example: In Jeffrey's case his soul seems to get ever more shallow and facile
Facsimile (Noun)
Meaning: an exact copy, especially of written or printed material
Example: They will profit from the use of searchable texts as well as facsimile materials
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
Examples of his handwriting are reproduced in __________________. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (facsimile, facile)
We should be wary of ____________ comparisons. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (facile, facetious)
Can you think of some antonyms for the word Facetious?
Can you think of some synonyms for the word Facade?
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)
