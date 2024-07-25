Vocabulary Made Easy series: Step up your skills to make your way through success
To be able to converse with your peers or to write that official mail to your seniors/ job application, etc you need to have a strong hold over your vocabulary and language skills.
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.
Galleon (Noun)
Meaning: a sailing ship in use (especially by Spain) from the 15th to the 18th centuries, originally as a warship, later for trade
Example: They recovered gold bullion from a sunken Spanish galleon
Gargantuan (Adjective)
Meaning: enormous
Example: His vulgar displays of vanity while in the house were truly gargantuan in proportion.
Garrulous (Adjective)
Meaning: excessively talkative, especially on trivial matters
Example: If I'm garrulous, it means I'm procrastinating, and I should be chastised accordingly.
Gaudy (Adjective)
Meaning: extravagantly bright or showy, typically so as to be tasteless
Example: Administratively, the college cannot cope with more than one gaudy per year
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- ______________ displays of tourist souvenirs were on display. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Gaudy, Garrulous)
- From her _______________ handbag, she produced five paper plates and a jar of Marmite. (Gargantuan, Galleon)
- Can you think of some antonyms for the word Galleon?
- Can you think of some synonyms for the word Garrulous?
Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)
