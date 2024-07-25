Vocabulary Made Easy series: Step up your skills to make your way through success

To be able to converse with your peers or to write that official mail to your seniors/ job application, etc you need to have a strong hold over your vocabulary and language skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.(Pixabay)

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.

Galleon (Noun)

Meaning: a sailing ship in use (especially by Spain) from the 15th to the 18th centuries, originally as a warship, later for trade

Example: They recovered gold bullion from a sunken Spanish galleon

Gargantuan (Adjective)

Meaning: enormous

Example: His vulgar displays of vanity while in the house were truly gargantuan in proportion.

Garrulous (Adjective)

Meaning: excessively talkative, especially on trivial matters

Example: If I'm garrulous, it means I'm procrastinating, and I should be chastised accordingly.

Gaudy (Adjective)

Meaning: extravagantly bright or showy, typically so as to be tasteless

Example: Administratively, the college cannot cope with more than one gaudy per year

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

______________ displays of tourist souvenirs were on display. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Gaudy, Garrulous) From her _______________ handbag, she produced five paper plates and a jar of Marmite. (Gargantuan, Galleon) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Galleon? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Garrulous?

(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)