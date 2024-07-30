Vocabulary Made Easy series: Turn your language skills gusto with consistency
With consistent efforts and discipline, one can make sure they can score the best in these sections.
Students preparing for competitive exams often miss out on preparing for the vocabulary sections assuming that it would be easy for them to crack it. With consistent efforts and discipline, one can make sure they can score the best in these sections.
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.
Gusty (Adjective)
Meaning: characterized by or blowing in gusts/ having or showing gusto
Example: Except when I was there the mistral - a heavy, gusty wind - blew five days running
Gusto (Noun)
Meaning: enjoyment and enthusiasm in doing something
Example: I gave him a plate of sandwiches, which he ate with gusto
Gush (Verb)
Meaning: (of a liquid) flow out of something in a rapid and plentiful stream/ speak or write effusively or with exaggerated enthusiasm
Example: I'm too gushy in a country, in a city, where they hate gush
Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Aim at improving your word skills to succeed
Gullible (Adjective)
Meaning: easily persuaded to believe something; credulous
Example: He is utterly charmless and few people are gullible enough to believe him
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- They convinced a _______________ public that their policies were the right ones. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Gullible, Gush)
- That was back in the day when I used to gush of course. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Gush, Gusto)
- Can you think of some antonyms for the word Gusto?
- Can you think of some synonyms for the word Gusty?
Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Step up your skills to make your way through success
Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News