Vocabulary Made Easy series: Turn your language skills gusto with consistency

Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.

Gusty (Adjective)

Meaning: characterized by or blowing in gusts/ having or showing gusto

Example: Except when I was there the mistral - a heavy, gusty wind - blew five days running

Gusto (Noun)

Meaning: enjoyment and enthusiasm in doing something

Example: I gave him a plate of sandwiches, which he ate with gusto

Gush (Verb)

Meaning: (of a liquid) flow out of something in a rapid and plentiful stream/ speak or write effusively or with exaggerated enthusiasm

Example: I'm too gushy in a country, in a city, where they hate gush

Gullible (Adjective)

Meaning: easily persuaded to believe something; credulous

Example: He is utterly charmless and few people are gullible enough to believe him

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

They convinced a _______________ public that their policies were the right ones. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Gullible, Gush) That was back in the day when I used to gush of course. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Gush, Gusto) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Gusto? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Gusty?

