Vocabulary Made Easy series: Push your way through to achieve success
Many suggestions are available online as to how one can improve their language skills but constant effort and hard work are the key to success.
Have you been petrified of improving your vocabulary but do not know how to do it? Many suggestions are available online as to how one can improve their language skills but constant effort and hard work are the key to success if one decides to achieve their goal.
Here's a way to improve your vocabulary and communication skills. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.
Fallacy (Noun)
Meaning: a mistaken belief, especially one based on unsound arguments
Example: It sounds like a classic example of the post hoc, ergo propter hoc logical fallacy
Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Turn your language skills gusto with consistency
Fallible (Adjective)
Meaning: capable of making mistakes or being wrong
Example: On the previous time trial, he had been outclassed by Ullrich and suddenly looked fallible
Fallow (Adjective)
Meaning: (of farmland) ploughed and harrowed but left for a period without being sown in order to restore its fertility or to avoid surplus production / (of a period of time) characterized by inaction; unproductive
Example: When places are torn down they lie fallow for a time
Falter (Verb)
Meaning: lose strength or momentum / speak hesitantly/ move unsteadily or hesitantly
Example: She spoke for an hour without notes and never faltered
Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.
- The potential for ____________ which lies behind the notion of self-esteem. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Fallacy, Falter)
- But we do the best we can in elections, with limited information and _____________ judgment. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Fallible, Fallow)
- Can you think of some antonyms for the word Falter?
- Can you think of some synonyms for the word Fallow?
Also Read: Vocabulary Made Easy series: Work hard to improve your language skills
Watch out for this space for your weekly update on improving word power.
(Definitions and examples are from Oxford Languages)
Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News