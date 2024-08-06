Vocabulary Made Easy series: Push your way through to achieve success

Have you been petrified of improving your vocabulary but do not know how to do it? Many suggestions are available online as to how one can improve their language skills but constant effort and hard work are the key to success if one decides to achieve their goal. Check out the words for the day and a small quiz to push yourself to improve your word power and language skills.(Shutterstock)

Fallacy (Noun)

Meaning: a mistaken belief, especially one based on unsound arguments

Example: It sounds like a classic example of the post hoc, ergo propter hoc logical fallacy

Fallible (Adjective)

Meaning: capable of making mistakes or being wrong

Example: On the previous time trial, he had been outclassed by Ullrich and suddenly looked fallible

Fallow (Adjective)

Meaning: (of farmland) ploughed and harrowed but left for a period without being sown in order to restore its fertility or to avoid surplus production / (of a period of time) characterized by inaction; unproductive

Example: When places are torn down they lie fallow for a time

Falter (Verb)

Meaning: lose strength or momentum / speak hesitantly/ move unsteadily or hesitantly

Example: She spoke for an hour without notes and never faltered

Put your thinking cap on and try to answer the following questions to understand how much you have grasped.

The potential for ____________ which lies behind the notion of self-esteem. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Fallacy, Falter) But we do the best we can in elections, with limited information and _____________ judgment. Which of the following words fits best in the sentence? (Fallible, Fallow) Can you think of some antonyms for the word Falter? Can you think of some synonyms for the word Fallow?

