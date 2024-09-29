Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2025: Last date for registration extended, details inside

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in an official notice informed the extension of the last date for the online registration process for the Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2025. The last date to pay the application fee is October 6, 2024. (File photo)

Schools can now complete the online registration process for the Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2025 till October 9, 2024. To complete the registration process, schools can visit the official website of the board at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

“ The online examination form of the students will be filled by the heads of the respective schools through the website secondary.biharboardonline.com till the extended date 09.10.2024,” mentioned the notice. However, the last date to pay the application fee is October 6, 2024.

In case of any inconvenience in filling out the online examination form or depositing the fee, the helpline number 0612-2232074 can be contacted for further assistance.

