Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bihar Board Class 10 Exam 2025: Last date for registration extended, details inside

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Sep 29, 2024 07:32 PM IST

To complete the registration process, schools can visit the official website of the board at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) in an official notice informed the extension of the last date for the online registration process for the Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2025.

The last date to pay the application fee is October 6, 2024. (File photo)
The last date to pay the application fee is October 6, 2024. (File photo)

Schools can now complete the online registration process for the Bihar Board Class 10 exam 2025 till October 9, 2024. To complete the registration process, schools can visit the official website of the board at secondary.biharboardonline.com.

Also Read: 8-hour internet suspension in Assam for recruitment exam on Sunday

“ The online examination form of the students will be filled by the heads of the respective schools through the website secondary.biharboardonline.com till the extended date 09.10.2024,” mentioned the notice. However, the last date to pay the application fee is October 6, 2024.

In case of any inconvenience in filling out the online examination form or depositing the fee, the helpline number 0612-2232074 can be contacted for further assistance.

Also Read: UPSC CSE Main 2024: Civil Services Main Exam concludes, what's next for candidates

Elevate your career with...
See more
Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On