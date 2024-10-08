General Knowledge Quiz: Stay updated and well-informed to crack exams

Staying updated and being aware of the latest developments nationally and globally can be daunting. Students often can be confused as to where to start from to start the preparation. Staying updated and being aware of the latest developments nationally and globally can be daunting. (HT file)

Reading newspapers and articles from various news websites to stay updated on the latest developments can help candidates attempt questions related to general knowledge in competitive exams.

Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.

I. Who is the President of Maldives?

a) Khaleda Zia

b) Sheikh Hasina

c) Mohamed Muizzu

II. NITI Aayog launched Women Entrepreneurship Platform in which state recently?

a) Kerala

b) Telangana

c) Tamil Nadu

III. Which year was the Swachh Bharat Mission first introduced?

a) 2014

b) 2020

c) 2008

IV. Four biogas plants were recently inaugurated by PM Modi in which state?

a) Madhya Pradesh

b) Maharashtra

c) Assam

V. __________________ has become India's first city to have a Water Metro Project after the launch of its first boat in December 2021, namely 'Muziris,' among the 23 battery-powered electric boats being manufactured by Cochin Shipyard Limited. Name the city.

a) Mumbai

b) Kochi

c) Chennai

VI. Which Indian state recently approved a 33% quota for women in the police force?

a) Uttarakhand

b) Uttar Pradesh

c) Rajasthan

VII. Kapil Parmar became the first Indian athlete to win a Paralympic medal in which sport?

a) Judo

b) Chess

c) Archery

VIII. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced plans to build ________ football stadiums across the state.

a) 10

b) 20

c) 18

Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.

Here are the answers for the previous quiz:

I. China

II. Russia

III. Kutch coast

IV. United States

V. Chinkara

VI. New York

VII. Geneva

VIII. Geneva

