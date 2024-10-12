General Knowledge Quiz: Stay aware to score well in competitive exams
Being aware and updated on the latest happenings around us is very important for candidates preparing for competitive exams.
Reading newspapers and articles from various news websites to stay updated on the latest developments can help candidates attempt questions related to general knowledge in competitive exams.
Try to solve the following questions to understand your strengths and weaknesses so that you can work on them.
I. Name the new scheme launched by the Centre to enhance youth employability in India.
a) PM Internship Scheme
b) Beti Bachao Beti Padhao Scheme
c) Sukanya Samridhi Scheme
II. The Conference on Maritime Decarbonization in India was held in?
a) Chennai
b) Mumbai
c) New Delhi
III. The 38th Summer National Games will be hosted by which state?
a) Kerala
b) Tamil Nadu
c) Uttarakhand
IV. World Mental Health Day is celebrated on?
a) December 10
b) November 10
c) October 10
V. Kais Saied has been reelected as president of ________?
a) Maldives
b) France
c) Tunisia
VI. River Rio Negro is a tributary of ____________?
a) Nile
b) Amazon
c) Ganga
VII. State animal of Tamil Nadu is ___________?
a) Nilgiri Tahr
b) Bison
c) Tiger
Look out for the answers to these questions in the next article.
Here are the answers for the previous quiz:
I. Mohamed Muizzu
II. Telangana
III. 2014
IV. Assam
V. Kochi
VI. Rajasthan
VII. Judo
VIII. 18
