Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC JE Result 2024 for Paper I. Candidates who have appeared for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024 (Paper-I) can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in. SSC JE Result 2024 for Paper I out at ssc.gov.in, direct links to check here

The Paper I examination was conducted from June 5 to June 7, 2024 across the country at various exam centres.

As per the official notice, as Paper-I (Computer Based Examination) of the said Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission vide Notice No. 1-1/2018-P&P-I dated 07-02-2019.

All the candidates who have passed the Paper I examination will have to appear for Paper II examination. A total of 11765 candidates have been shortlisted from Civil Engineering, 4458 candidates from Electrical / Mechanical Engineering.

SSC JE Result 2024 for Paper I: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow these steps given below.

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

Click on result link available on the right hand side of the page.

A new page will open where List I and List 2 will be displayed.

Click on the list and a PDF file with name, roll numbers and other details will be available.

Check the result and download the page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Results of seven candidates have been kept withheld due to various court cases / orders.

The final answer keys along with Question Papers cum Response Sheets of Paper-I and marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on August 22, 2024. Candidates can check the individual marks by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission till September 5, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.