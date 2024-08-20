 SSC JE Result 2024 for Paper I out at ssc.gov.in, direct links to check here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Tuesday, Aug 20, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SSC JE Result 2024 for Paper I out at ssc.gov.in, direct links to check here

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 20, 2024 07:28 PM IST

SSC JE Result 2024 for Paper I has been released. The direct links to check result is given here.

Staff Selection Commission has declared SSC JE Result 2024 for Paper I. Candidates who have appeared for Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2024 (Paper-I) can check the results on the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC JE Result 2024 for Paper I out at ssc.gov.in, direct links to check here
SSC JE Result 2024 for Paper I out at ssc.gov.in, direct links to check here

The Paper I examination was conducted from June 5 to June 7, 2024 across the country at various exam centres.

As per the official notice, as Paper-I (Computer Based Examination) of the said Examination was conducted in multiple shifts, marks scored by candidates have been normalized as per the formula published by the Commission vide Notice No. 1-1/2018-P&P-I dated 07-02-2019.

All the candidates who have passed the Paper I examination will have to appear for Paper II examination. A total of 11765 candidates have been shortlisted from Civil Engineering, 4458 candidates from Electrical / Mechanical Engineering.

SSC JE Result 2024 for Paper I List 1 

SSC JE Result 2024 for Paper I List 2 

SSC JE Result 2024 for Paper I: How to check

To check the results, candidates can follow these steps given below.

  • Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.
  • Click on result link available on the right hand side of the page.
  • A new page will open where List I and List 2 will be displayed.
  • Click on the list and a PDF file with name, roll numbers and other details will be available.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

Results of seven candidates have been kept withheld due to various court cases / orders.

The final answer keys along with Question Papers cum Response Sheets of Paper-I and marks of the qualified/ non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on August 22, 2024. Candidates can check the individual marks by logging-in through their Registered ID and Password on the website of the Commission till September 5, 2024. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Exam and College Guide
Share this article
News / Education / Exam Results / SSC JE Result 2024 for Paper I out at ssc.gov.in, direct links to check here
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, August 20, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On