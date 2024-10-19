State Council of Educational Research and Training, Punjab has started the registration process for PSTET 2024. Candidates who want to apply for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test can find the direct link on the official website of PSTET at pstet.pseb.ac.in. PSTET 2024: Registration underway at pstet.pseb.ac.in, direct link here(Unsplash)

The registration process started on October 16 and will end on November 4, 2024. The correction window will open on November 5 and will close on November 8, 2024. The PSTET examination will be held on December 1, 2024 and the results will be announced on January 1, 2025.

The questions will be multiple-choice questions, each carrying one mark, with four alternatives out of which one answer is correct. There will be no negative marking. There will be two papers: Paper I and Paper II.

PSTET 2024: How to apply

Candidates who want to apply for the examination can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of PSTET at pstet.pseb.ac.in.

Click on PSTET 2024 link available on the home page.

Enter the registration details and click on submit.

Once done, login to the account.

Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

The registration fee for PSTET is ₹1000/- for a single paper and ₹2000/- for both paper I and paper 2 for general/OBC category candidates. For SC/ST/ Differently abled candidates, the registration fee is ₹500/- for single papers and ₹1000/- for both papers. Candidates from other states will have to pay ₹1000/- for a single paper and ₹2000/- for both papers. The payment should be made online. For more related details candidates can check the official website of PSTET.