Student dies by suicide at IIT Delhi

A second year Master’s student from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Delhi, allegedly died by suicide late Tuesday night, police said on Wednesday. According to police, the student had visited the IIT hospital earlier that day and had been undergoing psychiatric treatment. According to police, the hostel room was inspected by the mobile crime team but no suicide note was found. (Representational image/Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A senior police officer confirmed that a call regarding the incident was received at 11pm on Tuesday. The student was from Jharkhand, the officer said.

“The police control room call was received regarding a suicide of IIT Delhi. The room was closed from the inside but his friend and IIT staff broke the door window to enter the room, where he was found hanging from the ceiling fan,” said Surendra Choudhary, deputy commissioner of police (southwest).

“The student’s friend and staff took the body down and took it to the Safdarjung hospital using the college ambulance. He was declared brought dead by the doctor on duty,” Choudhury added.

According to police, the hostel room was inspected by the mobile crime team but no suicide note was found. “But according to the victim’s medical card, he was undergoing psychiatric treatment and had visited the IIT hospital on Tuesday morning,” said the senior officer, adding that the student had fixed an appointment with his psychiatrist for October 29.

The body has been preserved in the mortuary, awaiting the arrival of the student’s family.

On Wednesday, the IIT administration released a statement: “The Institute is deeply saddened by the unfortunate and untimely demise of a student of MSc...The Delhi Police is investigating the unfortunate incident that took place on the campus on October 22, 2024. We express our deepest condolences to the student’s family and friends. The Institute is doing everything it can to support his family in this hour of grief. IIT Delhi is fully committed to ensuring the mental and physical well-being of its students.”

Police said that according to the student’s friends, no foul play is suspected.

This is the fifth death by suicide in IIT Delhi since 2023 and the second one this year. In February, a final-year MTech student had allegedly died by suicide. His parents, however, had suspected foul play.Police had ruled it as a suicide. However, the parents had suspected foul play and asked IIT to take action against the student’s course guide and senior.