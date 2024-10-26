Delhi man kills 19-year-old pregnant girlfriend after she asks him to marry her
The police arrested accused Sanju and Pankaj and they confessed to killing the 19-year-old girl.
Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 19-year-old pregnant woman and burying her body into a pit in an abandoned area in Haryana, officials said on Friday.
As per the preliminary probe, three people - Sanju alis Saleem, Pankaj and Ritik – were involved in the crime. While Sanju and Pankaj have been arrested and confessed to the crime, a search is underway to find Ritik.
The victim was allegedly in a relationship with Sanju and was pressuring him to marry her.
The horrific incident came to light when the Delhi Police received a complaint from the victim's brother on October 22 stating that his sister had gone missing. He suspected that a man, whom his sister recently befriended, might have been involved in her disappearance.
Pregnant teen killed: What exactly happened in 10 points
1- The Delhi Police received a complaint from the girl's brother on October 22 stating that his sister had gone missing. He suspected that one of her sister's friends might be involved.
2- Soon after receiving the complaints, multiple teams of Delhi Police were formed to investigate the murder. The woman's phone was switched off.
3- The Delhi police so far arrested Sanju and Pankaj and they confessed to killing the 19-year-old girl, who was pregnant, and buried her body.
4- The arrested accused, during his interrogation, confessed that they had rented a car on October 21 and took the victim along with some of her belongings.
5- Investigating officers suspected that the woman wanted to marry Sanju but he kept asking for some more time.
6- According to the police, on the day of Karwa Chauth, when the victim was fasting, she reportedly fought with Sanju and they decided to meet.
7- Following the fight, accused Sanju asked his friends Pankaj and Ritik to arrange for a car to go on a long drive.
8- They all boarded the car and drove towards Haryana's Rohtak and later killed the victim and buried her body under a four-foot-deep pit in an abandoned area in Madina of Rohtak district, the police said as per the preliminary probe.
9- The 19-year-old victim's body was found and recovered from the pit in the abandoned area in Madina.
10- The police are looking for the third accused in the case, Ritik and the sources said that some of the family members are also claiming that the victim was pregnant.