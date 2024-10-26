Delhi man kills 19-year-old pregnant girlfriend after she asks him to marry her

Two men have been arrested for allegedly killing a 19-year-old pregnant woman and burying her body into a pit in an abandoned area in Haryana, officials said on Friday. The victim's body was recovered from the pit in the abandoned area in Madina. (X)

As per the preliminary probe, three people - Sanju alis Saleem, Pankaj and Ritik – were involved in the crime. While Sanju and Pankaj have been arrested and confessed to the crime, a search is underway to find Ritik.

The victim was allegedly in a relationship with Sanju and was pressuring him to marry her.

The horrific incident came to light when the Delhi Police received a complaint from the victim's brother on October 22 stating that his sister had gone missing. He suspected that a man, whom his sister recently befriended, might have been involved in her disappearance.

Pregnant teen killed: What exactly happened in 10 points

2- Soon after receiving the complaints, multiple teams of Delhi Police were formed to investigate the murder. The woman's phone was switched off.

4- The arrested accused, during his interrogation, confessed that they had rented a car on October 21 and took the victim along with some of her belongings.

5- Investigating officers suspected that the woman wanted to marry Sanju but he kept asking for some more time.

6- According to the police, on the day of Karwa Chauth, when the victim was fasting, she reportedly fought with Sanju and they decided to meet.

7- Following the fight, accused Sanju asked his friends Pankaj and Ritik to arrange for a car to go on a long drive.

8- They all boarded the car and drove towards Haryana's Rohtak and later killed the victim and buried her body under a four-foot-deep pit in an abandoned area in Madina of Rohtak district, the police said as per the preliminary probe.

10- The police are looking for the third accused in the case, Ritik and the sources said that some of the family members are also claiming that the victim was pregnant.